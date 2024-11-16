 Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024: Hasan Badami Prevails Over Pune Cueist Amardeep Ghodke
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMalabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024: Hasan Badami Prevails Over Pune Cueist Amardeep Ghodke

Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024: Hasan Badami Prevails Over Pune Cueist Amardeep Ghodke

The lanky cueist Badami started hesitantly and dropped the opening frame. But, he quickly regained his composure and complied a break of 40 to win the second frame.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
article-image

Hasan Badami of Mumbai dished out another clever tactical performance to prevail over Pune cueists Amardeep Ghodke by posting a 3-1 win in the best-of-5-frame ‘15-Red’ snooker round-robin match of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024, played at the MHC billiards hall on Saturday.

The lanky cueist Badami started hesitantly and dropped the opening frame. But, he quickly regained his composure and complied a break of 40 to win the second frame. He pocketed the third and then rolled in a 58-point break to win the fourth and complete a 43-54, 63-45, 63-17, and 65-23 frame scores victory.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s promising star, Shahyan Razmi got the better of Pune’s Rohit Rawat 3-1 (64-26, 43-57, 55-41, and 67-37) for his third win and finished in first position of Group-B. Another Mumbai cueist Anurag Bagri defeated young talent Samay Wadhawan 3-1 (58-32, 36-62, 81-33, and 48-21) and finished with an all-win record winning all four matches to finish atop Group-C and progress to the knockout draw.

Read Also
Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Rahul Sachdev Records 3-1 Win Against Anant...
article-image

Results – 15-Red snooker round-robin league: Kaizad Fitter beat Jagdish Kurmi (Nashik) 3-0 (56-45, 73(35)-1, 65-20);

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Election Surveillance Team Seizes ₹5.55 Crore Cash From Car In Kalyan Amid Model Code Of Conduct
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Election Surveillance Team Seizes ₹5.55 Crore Cash From Car In Kalyan Amid Model Code Of Conduct
CBDT Launches Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign For AY 2024-25 To Assist Taxpayers With Foreign Asset Reporting
CBDT Launches Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign For AY 2024-25 To Assist Taxpayers With Foreign Asset Reporting
Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After 10 Newborn Babies Tragically Die In NICU, Seeks Report From UP Authorities
Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After 10 Newborn Babies Tragically Die In NICU, Seeks Report From UP Authorities
Ajay Devgn Turns Director For Next Film, Ropes In Akshay Kumar As Lead
Ajay Devgn Turns Director For Next Film, Ropes In Akshay Kumar As Lead

Vishal Bais (Nashik) beat Siddharth Tembe (Pune) 3-0 (55-42, 45-34, 53-09);

Sonu Matang (Pune) beat Swapnil Patil (Marathwada) 3-1 (53-33, 77(50)-35, 46-75, 71-43);

Anuj Agarwal (Thane) beat Prashant Dumbhere (Nagpur) 3-2 (46-44, 52-18, 39-41, 44-49, 54-29);

Adit Raja beat Sumer Mago 3-2 (42-78, 75-5, 67-50, 47-54, 68-37);

Sunil Jain beat Chetan Rajarwal (Marathwada) 3-0 (67-29, 73-17, 80-21);

Aarav Sancheti (Pune) beat Aakash Ramteke 3-1 (56-42, 8-55, 65-29, 65-31);

Gaurav Deshmukh (Pune) beat Anshul Tandekar (Nagpur) 3-0 (49-13, 92-47, 67-39).

Read Also
Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Consistent Chetan Rajarwal sidelines Zubair...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sukhbir Singh Badal Steps Down As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal, Submits Resignation To Party's...

Sukhbir Singh Badal Steps Down As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal, Submits Resignation To Party's...

Rohit Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy, Team India Skipper Likely To Play Perth Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy, Team India Skipper Likely To Play Perth Test vs Australia

Thane Gurdwara Denies Claims Of BJP Chief JP Nadda & Other Leaders Being Removed From Premises After...

Thane Gurdwara Denies Claims Of BJP Chief JP Nadda & Other Leaders Being Removed From Premises After...

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers Found In Medical Facility Where 10 Infants Were...

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers Found In Medical Facility Where 10 Infants Were...

Here's How Much Jake Paul Earned From His Win Over Mike Tyson

Here's How Much Jake Paul Earned From His Win Over Mike Tyson