Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024: Hasan Badami Prevails Over Pune Cueist Amardeep Ghodke

Hasan Badami of Mumbai dished out another clever tactical performance to prevail over Pune cueists Amardeep Ghodke by posting a 3-1 win in the best-of-5-frame ‘15-Red’ snooker round-robin match of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024, played at the MHC billiards hall on Saturday.

The lanky cueist Badami started hesitantly and dropped the opening frame. But, he quickly regained his composure and complied a break of 40 to win the second frame. He pocketed the third and then rolled in a 58-point break to win the fourth and complete a 43-54, 63-45, 63-17, and 65-23 frame scores victory.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s promising star, Shahyan Razmi got the better of Pune’s Rohit Rawat 3-1 (64-26, 43-57, 55-41, and 67-37) for his third win and finished in first position of Group-B. Another Mumbai cueist Anurag Bagri defeated young talent Samay Wadhawan 3-1 (58-32, 36-62, 81-33, and 48-21) and finished with an all-win record winning all four matches to finish atop Group-C and progress to the knockout draw.

Results – 15-Red snooker round-robin league: Kaizad Fitter beat Jagdish Kurmi (Nashik) 3-0 (56-45, 73(35)-1, 65-20);

Vishal Bais (Nashik) beat Siddharth Tembe (Pune) 3-0 (55-42, 45-34, 53-09);

Sonu Matang (Pune) beat Swapnil Patil (Marathwada) 3-1 (53-33, 77(50)-35, 46-75, 71-43);

Anuj Agarwal (Thane) beat Prashant Dumbhere (Nagpur) 3-2 (46-44, 52-18, 39-41, 44-49, 54-29);

Adit Raja beat Sumer Mago 3-2 (42-78, 75-5, 67-50, 47-54, 68-37);

Sunil Jain beat Chetan Rajarwal (Marathwada) 3-0 (67-29, 73-17, 80-21);

Aarav Sancheti (Pune) beat Aakash Ramteke 3-1 (56-42, 8-55, 65-29, 65-31);

Gaurav Deshmukh (Pune) beat Anshul Tandekar (Nagpur) 3-0 (49-13, 92-47, 67-39).