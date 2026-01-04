 NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns 'Planned Imprisonment' Of Maduro & Wife In New York, Calls It 'Violation Of International Law'
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns 'Planned Imprisonment' Of Maduro & Wife In New York, Calls It 'Violation Of International Law'

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns 'Planned Imprisonment' Of Maduro & Wife In New York, Calls It 'Violation Of International Law'

Newly appointed NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was briefed on the US military’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, calling it a unilateral “act of war” and a violation of international law. He warned of regime-change implications and possible fear among New York’s large Venezuelan immigrant community.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 07:45 AM IST
article-image
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns 'Planned Imprisonment' Of Maduro & Wife In New York, Calls It 'Violation Of International Law' |

New York: Newly appointed NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said they were briefed Tuesday morning on the reported U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, along with plans to hold them in federal custody in New York City, raising sharp concerns about international law, national security, and local community safety.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Tweet

In a statement on X and without naming US President Donald Trump, Mamdani  described the operation as a unilateral military action against a sovereign nation, calling it “an act of war” and a violation of both federal and international law.

Read Also
'It Was Like TV Show': Donald Trump Recalls Watching Capture Of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro...
article-image


He characterized the action as a blatant attempt at regime change, warning that the consequences extend beyond Venezuela’s borders.

“This doesn’t just affect those abroad,” the official said. “It directly impacts New Yorkers, including the tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home.”

New York City is home to one of the largest Venezuelan communities in the United States, many of whom have fled political instability and economic collapse in their home country. Mamdani believes the capturing of Maduro  could heighten fear and uncertainty among immigrant communities, particularly from Venezuela.

Read Also
'We Are Going To Run Venezuela': Trump Shares First Picture Of 'Captured' President Nicolas Maduro...
article-image

Mamdani emphasized that his administration’s primary concern is public safety, stating that city agencies are monitoring the situation closely and will issue guidance as needed. No specific security measures were announced, but officials indicated they are coordinating with relevant partners to assess potential impacts on the city..

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife landed at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, on Saturday afternoon US time. Both have been charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons offenses.

In a massive military attack by US’ Delta Force on Venezuela, Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country.

FPJ Shorts
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda's Film Shows Steady Growth, Crosses ₹15 Crore
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda's Film Shows Steady Growth, Crosses ₹15 Crore
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns 'Planned Imprisonment' Of Maduro & Wife In New York, Calls It 'Violation Of International Law'
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns 'Planned Imprisonment' Of Maduro & Wife In New York, Calls It 'Violation Of International Law'
'Emotion Is Universal': Rahhat Shah Kazmi On Love In Vietnam’s Global Resonance
'Emotion Is Universal': Rahhat Shah Kazmi On Love In Vietnam’s Global Resonance
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City Safer
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City Safer

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns 'Planned Imprisonment' Of Maduro & Wife In New York, Calls It...

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns 'Planned Imprisonment' Of Maduro & Wife In New York, Calls It...

'Deeply Shocked': China Condemns US Strikes On Venezuela & Capture Of President Nicolas Maduro

'Deeply Shocked': China Condemns US Strikes On Venezuela & Capture Of President Nicolas Maduro

'Avoid Non-Essential Travel': India Issues Travel Advisory For Venezuela After US Military Operation

'Avoid Non-Essential Travel': India Issues Travel Advisory For Venezuela After US Military Operation

'We Are Going To Run Venezuela': Trump Shares First Picture Of 'Captured' President Nicolas Maduro...

'We Are Going To Run Venezuela': Trump Shares First Picture Of 'Captured' President Nicolas Maduro...

'It Was Like TV Show': Donald Trump Recalls Watching Capture Of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro...

'It Was Like TV Show': Donald Trump Recalls Watching Capture Of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro...