NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns 'Planned Imprisonment' Of Maduro & Wife In New York, Calls It 'Violation Of International Law' |

New York: Newly appointed NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said they were briefed Tuesday morning on the reported U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, along with plans to hold them in federal custody in New York City, raising sharp concerns about international law, national security, and local community safety.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Tweet



In a statement on X and without naming US President Donald Trump, Mamdani described the operation as a unilateral military action against a sovereign nation, calling it “an act of war” and a violation of both federal and international law.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)



He characterized the action as a blatant attempt at regime change, warning that the consequences extend beyond Venezuela’s borders.



“This doesn’t just affect those abroad,” the official said. “It directly impacts New Yorkers, including the tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home.”



New York City is home to one of the largest Venezuelan communities in the United States, many of whom have fled political instability and economic collapse in their home country. Mamdani believes the capturing of Maduro could heighten fear and uncertainty among immigrant communities, particularly from Venezuela.

MOMENTS AGO: Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, fly by the Statue of Liberty after capture. pic.twitter.com/xzkqLP1v2A — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 4, 2026

Mamdani emphasized that his administration’s primary concern is public safety, stating that city agencies are monitoring the situation closely and will issue guidance as needed. No specific security measures were announced, but officials indicated they are coordinating with relevant partners to assess potential impacts on the city..



Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife landed at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, on Saturday afternoon US time. Both have been charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons offenses.



In a massive military attack by US’ Delta Force on Venezuela, Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country.