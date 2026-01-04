‘Good Night, Happy New Year!’: Hand-Cuffed Maduro’s 1st Words After Reaching New York — VIDEO

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is seen being escorted in handcuffs by DEA agents inside the agency’s New York City headquarters in a viral video that has triggered mixed reactions across social media. | X/@PaulDMauro

Hours after loud explosions rocked Venezuela's capital, Caracas, former U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States carried out airstrikes on the Latin American country, claiming that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been captured.

The U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force conducted the raid, according to a CNN report, which noted no casualties had been reported.

Viral Videos Show Maduro in Custody

A widely circulated video on social media appears to show Nicolás Maduro being walked by agents through the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) New York headquarters. In the 12-second clip, Maduro is escorted in handcuffs down a hallway. He is heard muttering in Spanish, "Es buenas noches, no?" ("It's good night, right?"), repeating "good night," and ending with a slightly more upbeat, "Happy New Year."

Another video from inside the same DEA facility shows both Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in custody. While Maduro is handcuffed, Flores is not.

Sharp Division in Online Reaction

Netizens on X reacted with sharp division to the videos. Venezuelan diaspora members and Trump supporters expressed euphoria in comment sections, sharing videos of street celebrations in Miami and Venezuela, waving flags, and thanking Trump for "delivering justice" and "freeing Venezuela." Many memed Maduro's calm "Good night... Happy New Year" greeting as ironic.

One user wrote, "This is what I voted for," while another mocked, "Love his 'mandels'," a reference to Maduro's sandals.

In contrast, others condemned the operation as an "illegal invasion," "imperialist kidnapping," and a "war crime for oil," comparing it to past U.S. actions and warning of dangerous precedents. Pro-Maduro accounts rallied in defense.

One user accused the U.S. government of hypocrisy, writing, "If Russia did this to a leader, it'd be invasion; but USA does it and it's 'justice'?" Others expressed shock at the "kidnapping of a president," calling for United Nations action.

Trump's Announcement and Fallout Of Now Captured Venezulean President

The developments followed loud explosions heard in Caracas in the early hours of Saturday. Hours later, Trump claimed responsibility on his Truth Social platform.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country," Trump posted. "This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement. Details to follow... Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Utah Senator Mike Lee stated he was informed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Maduro was arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States. Following Trump's claims, Venezuela vowed retaliation.

The operation comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela in recent weeks. Trump has repeatedly accused Maduro of presiding over what he describes as a "narco-terrorist" government.