'No Money, No Honey': Indian Man Beaten On Road In Thailand By Transwomen For Not Paying For 'Service' | Viral Video

A disturbing video from Thailand has gone viral, showing an Indian man being assaulted on a public road in Pattaya following a dispute over alleged unpaid sexual services. The incident, which reportedly took place on December 27, has reignited conversations around safety, sex tourism, and street-level crime in popular tourist hubs.

According to local media reports, the man has been identified as 52-year-old Indian national Raj Jasuja. The viral clips show a group of transgender women confronting him on a busy street, demanding payment. When Jasuja allegedly refused and attempted to leave the spot in a car, the situation quickly escalated.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the argument began near the entrance of Pattaya's well-known Walking Street. As reported by The Thaiger, a 19-year-old Thai witness told rescue workers that he saw Jasuja arguing with a transgender sex worker, after which both were seen chasing and hitting each other. Soon after, more transgender women reportedly joined in, pulling Jasuja out of the car with help from locals and assaulting him.

Emergency responders later found Jasuja with visible injuries on his face and the back of his head. He was administered first aid at the scene before being taken to Pattamakun Hospital for further treatment, as reported by the same publication. Thai police confirmed that they would ask Jasuja to file an official complaint once he recovers fully.

The incident has triggered intense reactions online, with many users condemning the violence while others pointed to the risks associated with informal sex trade transactions. Pattaya, a global tourist hotspot, has long been associated with nightlife, sex tourism, and related crimes, including disputes over money, drugs, and exploitation, issues that continue to challenge local authorities despite regular crackdowns.