 'No Money, No Honey': Indian Man Beaten On Road In Thailand By Transwomen For Not Paying For 'Service' | Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'No Money, No Honey': Indian Man Beaten On Road In Thailand By Transwomen For Not Paying For 'Service' | Viral Video

'No Money, No Honey': Indian Man Beaten On Road In Thailand By Transwomen For Not Paying For 'Service' | Viral Video

A viral video from Pattaya shows an Indian man, identified as Raj Jasuja, being assaulted by a group of transgender women over an alleged payment dispute for sexual services. The December 27 incident left him injured and hospitalised. Police said a formal complaint will be recorded after his recovery, as the video sparks debate on tourist safety and sex tourism risks.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 10:31 AM IST
article-image

A disturbing video from Thailand has gone viral, showing an Indian man being assaulted on a public road in Pattaya following a dispute over alleged unpaid sexual services. The incident, which reportedly took place on December 27, has reignited conversations around safety, sex tourism, and street-level crime in popular tourist hubs.

According to local media reports, the man has been identified as 52-year-old Indian national Raj Jasuja. The viral clips show a group of transgender women confronting him on a busy street, demanding payment. When Jasuja allegedly refused and attempted to leave the spot in a car, the situation quickly escalated.

Watch the viral video below:

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the argument began near the entrance of Pattaya's well-known Walking Street. As reported by The Thaiger, a 19-year-old Thai witness told rescue workers that he saw Jasuja arguing with a transgender sex worker, after which both were seen chasing and hitting each other. Soon after, more transgender women reportedly joined in, pulling Jasuja out of the car with help from locals and assaulting him.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Ahead Of Polls, Congress Leader Nana Patole Alleges Coercion, Forced Nomination Withdrawals In Maharashtra
BMC Elections 2026: Ahead Of Polls, Congress Leader Nana Patole Alleges Coercion, Forced Nomination Withdrawals In Maharashtra
EU, Canada Call For De-escalation After US Military Operation Captures Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro & His Wife Cilia Flores; Israel Reacts
EU, Canada Call For De-escalation After US Military Operation Captures Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro & His Wife Cilia Flores; Israel Reacts
'Voice Of Venezuelans Must Take Precedence': France Takes Neutral Stand On US Capture Of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro & His Wife
'Voice Of Venezuelans Must Take Precedence': France Takes Neutral Stand On US Capture Of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro & His Wife
'No Money, No Honey': Indian Man Beaten On Road In Thailand By Transwomen For Not Paying For 'Service' | Viral Video
'No Money, No Honey': Indian Man Beaten On Road In Thailand By Transwomen For Not Paying For 'Service' | Viral Video
Read Also
'Hope SRK Watches This': Video Of Chinese Man Dancing His Heart Out On Mohabbatein Song Goes Viral
article-image

Emergency responders later found Jasuja with visible injuries on his face and the back of his head. He was administered first aid at the scene before being taken to Pattamakun Hospital for further treatment, as reported by the same publication. Thai police confirmed that they would ask Jasuja to file an official complaint once he recovers fully.

The incident has triggered intense reactions online, with many users condemning the violence while others pointed to the risks associated with informal sex trade transactions. Pattaya, a global tourist hotspot, has long been associated with nightlife, sex tourism, and related crimes, including disputes over money, drugs, and exploitation, issues that continue to challenge local authorities despite regular crackdowns.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Remembering Louis Braille: Key Facts To Celebrate World Braille Day 2026

Remembering Louis Braille: Key Facts To Celebrate World Braille Day 2026

'No Money, No Honey': Indian Man Beaten On Road In Thailand By Transwomen For Not Paying For...

'No Money, No Honey': Indian Man Beaten On Road In Thailand By Transwomen For Not Paying For...

Complete Guide To Dry Days In Mumbai: Alcohol Sale Restrictions For January 2026

Complete Guide To Dry Days In Mumbai: Alcohol Sale Restrictions For January 2026

Bare Minimum Mondays Help Reduce Midweek Burnouts! Here's How

Bare Minimum Mondays Help Reduce Midweek Burnouts! Here's How

'I’m Not Looking Down At The Characters—I’m Only Looking At Them': Iraqi Director Hasan Hadi...

'I’m Not Looking Down At The Characters—I’m Only Looking At Them': Iraqi Director Hasan Hadi...