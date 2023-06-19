 Pune: 3 Students Held For Ganja Trafficking
Pune: 3 Students Held For Ganja Trafficking

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Representational Image |

The anti-narcotics squad of the Pune Crime Branch apprehended three college students from the Gadchiroli district on Sunday for their involvement in ganja trafficking. The arrest took place in the Pune-Ahmednagar Road area, and a significant quantity of ganja weighing 56 kg with an estimated value of ₹11.7 lakhs was seized from the students.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ram Rajesh Bais (20) and Nikesh Pitambar Anole (22) from Gadchiroli, and Hrithik Kailas Tembhurne (21) from Bhandara district. An FIR has been registered against them at the Chandannagar police station.

Action after tip-off

Senior Police Inspector Sunil Thopte stated that the personnel from the Anti-Narcotics Squad-2 of the Crime Branch were conducting patrols in the Kharadi area when they received information about three men from Gadchiroli arriving in the Chandannagar area to sell ganja. Acting swiftly, the police team set up a trap and successfully apprehended the three suspects.

During the subsequent search, a substantial quantity of marijuana was discovered. The police seized 55 kg of ganja, along with a mobile phone believed to be associated with the illegal activities.

The arrested students will face charges related to ganja trafficking and will be prosecuted accordingly as per the law, the Police official said.

