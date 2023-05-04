Pune: 25 malfunctioning signals puts commuters in traffic jam

Representational Image | Sourced Photo

The bustling city of Pune is known for its teeming streets and heavy traffic, with Punekars already struggling to navigate through the busy roads. However, the situation has taken a turn for the worse as malfunctioning traffic signals have exacerbated the existing woes of the city's commuters.

According to recent information, 25 traffic signals in Pune have been malfunctioning, causing severe traffic congestion and chaos on the roads. The issue has been identified in various parts of the city, including Swargate, Yerwada, Sahakarnagar, and Wanawadi.

25 out of 275 signals malfunction

As per the Pune Traffic Department, there are a total of 275 traffic signals installed at various intersections and crossings across the city to regulate traffic flow and ensure road safety. The non-functioning signals have significantly disrupted traffic flow, resulting in long queues of vehicles and causing delays and frustration for commuters.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has attributed the non-functioning of these signals to a technical glitch and has assured the public that the authorities are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. In the meantime, traffic police have been deployed to regulate traffic at the affected intersections. The PMC has also instructed the traffic police to monitor the functioning of the signals regularly and take swift action in case of any malfunctions. Additionally, citizens have been urged to report any non-functioning signals to the PMC or the police to ensure prompt action.

The malfunctioning or non-functioning of traffic signals can cause significant disruptions and pose a danger to motorists and pedestrians alike.