Pune: 3 Dead As Helicopter Crashes Near Bavdhan; Visuals Surface

Initial reports indicate that dense fog in the area may have played a role in the crash, but an official investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene and rescue operations are ongoing.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
article-image

Pune: Three people were killed after a helicopter crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning. The incident took place near the Bavdhan area in the early hours. The helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from the Oxford Golf Club’s helipad between 7:00 am and 7:10 am.

Visuals of the crash site show the chopper shattered into pieces after the impact. A part of the fuselage can be seen burning in the video.

Possible Reason Behind Crash

Initial reports indicate that dense fog in the area may have played a role in the crash, but an official investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene and rescue operations are ongoing.

Authorities had initially confirmed that all three individuals aboard the helicopter were in critical condition, however as per further updates, all three people onboard succumbed to their injuries. The Hinjawadi police station (Pimpri Chinchwad police) and aviation officials are collaborating to assess the situation and more information will be shared as the investigation progresses.

article-image

Recent Helicopter Crash In Pune

Earlier on August 24, an AgustaWestland-139 helicopter with four occupants crashed in Kondavale village, Paud, Mulshi tehsil, Pune, while en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The helicopter, carrying captain Anand, co-pilot SP Ram and crew member Amardeep Singh, experienced technical malfunctions while flying over the Pune Lohegaon airspace, leading to a loss of control. A video of the helicopter spiraling down went viral on social media.

The chopper ultimately crashed in an open field near the village, preventing civilian casualties. A senior air traffic control official explained that the rotor lever malfunctioned, causing a rapid loss of altitude, but the captain’s quick actions helped avoid a worse disaster.

The helicopter belonged to Global Vectra Aviation, a Juhu-based company with a fleet of 29 aircraft and helicopters, primarily used for offshore oil exploration crews and business charter flights.

