Pune: 15th SwaraZankar Concludes With Enchanting Performances By Rahul Deshpande And Rakesh Chaurasia

The 'SwaraZankar' Festival, organised by Violin Academy at MIT World Peace University, concluded on its fourth and final day with a captivating Jugalbandi featuring renowned flautist Rakesh Chaurasia and exuberant vocalist Rahul Deshpande.

In its 15th year, the festival held at Kothrud from January 4 to 7, 2024, garnered an enthusiastic response from fans. The Sunday evening session began with the violin performance of Tejas and Rajas Upadhyay, the 'Violin Brothers,' presenting the raga Charukeshi. Their repertoire included solo renditions and collaborative pieces.

The concluding session on Sunday showcased songs and ghazals by Rahul Deshpande, a beloved singer among the younger generation. Rahul delighted the audience with full-length and glimpses of compositions, bringing the festival to a close with a concert alongside Rakesh Chaurasia.

Saturday featured impressive performances, including the singing of Sania Patankar, a hallmark of the Jaipur-Atrauli Gharana, and Vishwa Mohan Bhat on the Mohan Veena. The soulful and melodious vocals of playback singer Suresh Wadkar marked the melodious end of the third day, featuring a cascade of Hindi film songs and Marathi devotional songs.

The second day (Friday) of the SwarZhankar Sangeet Festival was dynamically energised by the renowned Rajasthani folk artist Mame Khan and team, delivering a unique experience of the flexible, and vibrant nature of folk music.

On the first day of the festival, vocal performances by Manjusha Kulkarni Patil, Anand Bhate, Sitar performance by Shakir Khan, and vocals by Shaunak Abhishekhi set the stage for the musical extravaganza.