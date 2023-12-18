PHOTOS | 69th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav Comes To A Close: Highlights

Music enthusiasts from all age groups gathered to partake in the 69th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav | Anand Chaini

Music enthusiasts from all age groups gathered to partake in the 69th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, hosted at the Maharashtriya Mandal Krida Sankul in Mukundnagar from December 13 to 17. This annual celebration, a homage to the legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, is eagerly anticipated each year, drawing even Punekars residing abroad back to India specifically for this cultural extravaganza. From the mesmerising performances by artistes like Begum Parveen Sultana to the soulful renditions by Kaushiki Chakraborty, the festival enthralled music lovers with its array of breathtaking performances. Here, we present some of the festival's highlights.

Rajat Kulkarni

Alongside bandishes like ‘Hu To Tore Kaaran Aayi Re Balamva’ and ‘Eri Aali Koyaliya Boley’ in Raag Madhuvanti, the rising vocalist Rajat Kulkarni, representing the Kirana Gharana, presented a stirring performance of Pt Bhimsen Joshi's renowned Kannada Bhajan ‘Shree Nikethana Paalayamaam’.

Kaushiki Chakraborty

Kaushiki Chakraborty, a distinguished vocalist representing the Patiala Gharana and renowned for her mastery in classical khayal, dadra, and thumri, opened her performance with 'Hovan Lagi Saanjh' in Raag Puriya Kalyan. She followed this with 'Sunlino Mori Sham' in Drut Taal, captivating the audience with her musical finesse. Her presentation concluded on an emotive note with the bhajan 'Hari Om Tatsat' in Raag Pahadi, leaving a lasting impression on the listeners.

Begum Parveen Sultana

The doyenne of Hindustani classical vocals, Begum Parveen Sultana, mesmerised the audience with her extraordinary performance. Enthralling everyone with her distinctive style, she initiated her recital with 'Sagun Vichar' in Raag Rageshree. She concluded the evening on with her beloved rendition of ‘Bhavani Dayani’ in Raag Mishr-Bhairavi, leaving a lasting impact with her musical prowess.

Yamini Reddy

Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Reddy, daughter of the renowned dancers Dr Raja and Radha Reddy, eloquently conveyed the essence of musical integration, the strength of an open mind, and the importance of inclusivity in a vibrant and fitting performance.

Ajay Pohankar & Abhijeet Pohankar

Abhijit Pohankar graced the stage with a keyboard to accompany his father, the Kirana gharana vocalist Ajay Pohankar. This marked a significant moment as it was the debut of the synthesizer, a Western musical instrument, at the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, renowned as one of India’s most prestigious platforms for Indian classical music.

Kalapini Komkali

Kalapini Komkali honoured her father and guru, Pt. Kumar Gandharva, in commemoration of his centenary birth year. Her renditions comprised a slow-tempo Bada Khyaal in Raag Puriya Dhanashree, along with a bandish 'Aaj Ra Din Dooba' in Drut Teen Taal, both compositions by Pt. Kumar Gandharva. Additionally, she presented ‘Mruganayani Tero Yarari’ and a bandish 'Langarwa Kaise Ghar Jau' in Raag Hameer.

Sanjay Garud

Sanjay Garud, a proponent of Kirana Gharana and a disciple of Pt. Shrikant Deshpande, rendered ‘Ab To Badi Der’ in Raag Bhimpalasi and the composition ‘Biraj Mein Dhum Machaya Shyam’ in Drut Tritaal. He also presented the immortalised abhang ‘Majhe Maher Pandhari’ by Pt. Bhimsen Joshi.