Pune: 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Booked For Illegal Stay In Devachi Uruli |

In a collaborative operation involving Southern Command’s Military Intelligence (MI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Pune City Police, a total of 11 Bangladeshi nationals have been booked at Hadapsar Police Station for illegal residence in India and the use of fraudulent documents to obtain Aadhar cards and PAN cards.

According to the complaint registered with the police, the accused had forged documents to obtain Aadhar cards, PAN cards, and voter ID cards, allowing them to continue residing in India. They were found living in Uruli Devachi. Investigations uncovered that these individuals lacked valid passports and visas to stay in India.

Initially, the Hadapsar police had detained seven Bangladeshi nationals on August 15, 2021, following information received from the NIA. All detainees confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality, leading to the filing of a station diary report. However, these individuals were later released by the Hadapsar police, citing insufficient proof of their Bangladeshi origin.

Subsequently, Military Intelligence conducted a comprehensive investigation and collected substantial evidence against some of these infiltrators. Consequently, four Bangladeshi infiltrators have been arrested, and cases have been registered against their families residing in Pune without authorisation. It's worth noting that three of these individuals had previously been released after being interrogated in August 2021.

This operation has unveiled a substantial network engaged in facilitating the unlawful entry of Bangladeshi citizens into India and providing them with Indian identity documents, such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and voter ID cards. Additionally, the investigation has revealed that some of the arrested individuals were systematically transferring their earnings acquired in India to Bangladesh through suspicious channels.