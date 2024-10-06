Pune: 10,000 Athletes To Participate In Punit Balan Group's ‘Apla Pune Marathon Season 4’ | Sourced

Over 10,000 runners have registered for the 'Apla Pune Marathon Season 4' organised by the Punit Balan Group (PBG). Due to the overwhelming response from Puneites, the ‘Apla Pune Marathon Season 4’ has become one of the city's most prestigious runs.

The marathon has been jointly organised by the Pune Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, PMPML, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Objective of the Run

The aim of the marathon is to encourage Pune's youth to stay fit and lead a positive lifestyle. The motto is "Say no to drugs, yes to run," with the goal of promoting a healthy, drug-free life through sports and fitness.

Read Also Satark Park: Park Dedicated To Unsung Heroes Of Military Intelligence Comes Up In Pune

Event Organisation

The ‘Apla Pune Marathon Season-4’ will take place from 4am to 10am on Sunday, October 20, at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. The event will feature a 42-km full marathon, a 21-km half marathon, a 10-km run, and a 5-km joy run, catering to both experienced and beginner runners.

All registered participants are invited to a marathon expo and bib distribution from 10am to 5pm on October 19 at the same venue. Sponsors have organised various programmes, offering entertainment for participants.

Hydration stations will be set up at regular intervals along the marathon route, and medical teams will be deployed throughout. Enthusiastic volunteers will assist participants, while live music and cheer zones will uplift the runners' spirits. Participants can capture memories at the Finisher Selfie Station.

Special Run for Social Responsibility

A 5-km social run, organised by the Loha Foundation and the Rotary Club, aims to raise awareness about social work. The event will bring together people from diverse backgrounds to highlight the power of collective efforts and the importance of social service. Funds raised from the event will be donated to social welfare initiatives, allowing every participant to contribute to a better society.

Felicitation of IPS Krishna Prakash

IPS Krishna Prakash, known for his fitness and dedication to law enforcement, is the Honorary Race Director. He is the first Indian civilian to complete the Ironman Triathlon and the Race Across the West. His presence is expected to inspire participants to push their limits and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Attractive Prizes Worth ₹18 Lakh

The credibility of the Apla Pune Marathon is elevated by recognition from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). A total prize pool of ₹18 lakh will attract top runners, creating a competitive atmosphere.

Finishers' Celebration

The 125 winners of the Apla Pune Marathon 2024 will be felicitated during this year’s event. These runners inspire others not only with their victories but also through their dedication. Local influencers who promote the running culture in Pune will also be honored.

Speaking about the event, Punit Balan, President, Punit Balan Group, and Chief Sponsor, said, “Encouraging the ‘Apla Pune Marathon’ is not just about supporting a marathon run; it is a step towards building a healthy society and fostering enthusiasm for fitness among Pune's youth. The overwhelming response from Puneites has motivated us to continue providing the best facilities to participants.”