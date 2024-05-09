 Prithviraj Chavan Accuses 'Insecure' BJP Of Focussing on 'Non-Existent Aspects' Of Congress Manifesto
Queried about the merger of parties, Prithviraj Chavan asserted people in Maharashtra generally do not like the presence of too many outfits

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Prithviraj Chavan | File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has turned insecure amid the Lok Sabha polls and was discussing issues that are not even mentioned in the Congress' manifesto, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said on Thursday.

Chavan was in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to campaign for Chandrakant Khaire, Lok Sabha candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is an ally of the Congress and the NCP(SP) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"The BJP raises the slogan of 'abki baar 400 paar' but is insecure. That is why it is discussing issues (to attack Congress) that are not even mentioned in our manifesto. We have said we will give ₹1 lakh to poor women annually. Now this is something the BJP will not discuss," he said.

Queried about the merger of parties, Chavan asserted people in Maharashtra generally do not like the presence of too many outfits.

"Even I think small political parties will merge with other parties post Lok Sabha polls," he claimed, though he refused to name the parties he was referring to.

Brushing aside the impact of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the polls here, Chavan claimed Muslims will vote for MVA.

"In the 2019 polls, the AIMIM was in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. That does not exist anymore," he pointed out.

