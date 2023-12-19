Prioritise Books Over Pizza And Clothes: Dr Kumar Vishwas At Pune Book Festival |

Dr Kumar Vishwas, the renowned Hindi poet, championed the boundless realm of imagination that books provide to readers, contrasting it with the constriction of creativity often found in web series and movies. He advocated for investing in books as a path to self-reflection and mental resilience, urging a shift in spending priorities from items like pizza and clothes to the enrichment that books offer, enhancing the soul's immunity and preserving valuable insights for the future.

Speaking at the Pune Book Festival organised by the National Book Trust, Dr Kumar Vishwas shared the stage with notable figures such as Vinod Tawde, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Yuvraj Malik, Director of the National Book Trust, Rajesh Pande, the festival organiser, and Krishna Kumar Goyal, Chairman of Kohinoor Group and Khadki Education Institute.

Reflecting on his 35-year journey of performing poetry in 44 countries, Dr. Kumar Vishwas emphasised the poet's role in critiquing societal issues. He recounted personal experiences, including receiving Lokmanya Tilak's Gitarahasya as a prize in fourth grade, underscoring the importance of exploring diverse books for a comprehensive understanding of various subjects.

Dr Vishwas foresaw India's rise as a spiritual and economic superpower by its 100th year of independence. He cautioned against the superficiality of platforms like WhatsApp and artificial intelligence, emphasising the irreplaceable superiority of human senses over machine senses.

The audience responded positively to Dr Kumar Vishwas's lecture, accompanied by his performance of the famous composition "Koi Deewana Kehta Hai." Vinod Tawde acknowledged the poet's significant contribution to poetry and literature, highlighting the Pune Book Festival as a celebration for readers.