Kumar Vishwas takes digs at BJP's Pawaiya at 'Kavi Sammelan' on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 98th birth anniversary in MP

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 'Kavi Sammelan' was organised by Vice President of Hockey India, Devendra Pratap Singh, in the banner of Atal Smriti Manch at Jiwaji University Sports Complex in Gwalior on the occasion of the 98th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday.

Eminent poets of the country like Kumar Vishwas, Azhar Iqbal, Mumtaz Naseem, Kavita Tiwari, Shambhu Shikhar and Ramesh Muskan recited poems at the event. During this, with the help of poetry recitation, the current situation of the country and the state and the work of the governments were fiercely taunted.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, local MP Vivek Shejwalkar and former minister Jaibhan Singh were present in the program. Senior leaders of city BJP including Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya were also present.

Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas not only took strong sarcasm on the politics of the country and Madhya Pradesh through his poetry, but also mentioned repeatedly that he himself was a victim of politics.

Vishwas said that the Gwalior Chambal division of Madhya Pradesh is such an area where four people are trying to become the Chief Minister, but no one is able to become one. While the government has also been formed after getting it demolished by these people.

Along with this, Kumar Vishwas also took a dig at former minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya saying that “Are Kavi’s ‘Damru’?”.