Madhya Pradesh: Cold grip over Gwalior-Chambal region likely to remain for next 2 days

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A cold wave is sweeping through the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh as temperatures dipped below 4 degrees Celsius, the regional weather office said.

The first cold wave of the region started Monday and was expected to continue till Wednesday, the MeT office said.

The minimum temperature in Gwalior remained at 3.6 degrees Celsius on Monday. It was the second coldest city in the state after Bhind which recorded 3.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather conditions in the region will remain the same for the next two days till Wednesday.

Gwalior Meteorological Centre in-charge Hukam Singh on Monday said, "Due to the onset of northern winds, a cold wave is being felt from today onwards in the region." "The hills are receiving snowfalls, which have contributed to the chilled northern winds," he added.

The maximum temperature dipped two degrees below normal, which is around 21 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature was recorded three degrees below normal which was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.

"In the coming days, the mercury may dip further. The maximum temperature may also hover around 17 degrees Celsius," Singh said.

"Cold waves and fog conditions are forecast for the coming days. Due to a Western Disturbance, there is snowfall in the hilly areas, so the cold wave will continue in the entire region," he explained.

The day and night temperature difference was around 15 degrees. "The cold wave will continue for the next two days in the entire Gwalior Chambal Division," Singh said.

People in the region said the extreme cold was felt from Sunday evening around 5 pm. They have been lighting bonfires and covering themselves in woolens. Children were being kept indoors and various precautionary arrangements were being made for stray animals to protect them from the severe cold.