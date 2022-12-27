Madhya Pradesh: Government encouraging people to use Ayurvedic medicines, says Ragahuraj Singh Kanshana

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Chairman of Minorities Finance Development Corporation Ragahuraj Singh Kanshana has said that many chronic diseases can be cured with the help of Ayurvedic medicines.

Ayurvedic fairs are being organised in different parts across the state and the people visit those places to get proper treatment, he said. One such fair has been organised in Gwalior on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

Kanshana made the statement at the fair. Chairman of Energy Development Corporation GirrajDandotia, district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yogesh pal Gupta and others were present at the function.

Kanshana further said that people used to take various herbs to get cured of various diseases, but people are taking allopathic medicines which can provide immediate relief.

He said that the government had made efforts to to bring Ayush to the people.

Chief executive officer of district Panchayat Ichhit Gadhpale has issued instructions to speed up the welfare projects. He further said that if projects were delayed, the officials concerned would fact the music. Gadhpale issued the directives at a meeting with officers of various departments. The meeting was held on the premises of Shani temple. All beneficiaries should be ensured under Sambhal, Ayushman and other welfare schemes.

