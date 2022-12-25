Madhya Pradesh: AYUSH fair organised at School of Excellence in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an AYUSH fair was organised in all 52 districts of the state on Sunday. The fair in Morena was organised in the premises of School of Excellence.

Ayurvedic medicines were distributed. Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Minorities and Backward Classes Finance Development Corporation Raghuraj Kansana was also present in the fair, who addressed the attendees.

In his address, Kansana stated Ayurvedic treatment caused no harm to the body. He spoke on efforts of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in promoting the initiatives of AYUSH to keep diseases at bay.

Dignitaries present on the occasion lit lamps and garlanded the portrait of Lord Dhanvantari and former PM Vajpayee. Sugar and blood pressure patients underwent free-of-cost health check-up at the camps.