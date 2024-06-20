Pride Month: Pune College Conducts Course On 'Law And Alternative Sexualities' | Representative Image

Marathwada Mitra Mandal’s Shankarrao Chavan Law College is conducting a certificate course on 'Law and Alternative Sexualities'. Beginning on August 1, this is the fourth edition of the three-month-long course.

"Building on the overwhelming success of the previous three editions, this course continues to educate and empower participants in the critical history, socio-legal, medical, and mental health aspects relevant to the LGBTQIA+ community," Renu Naidu, Chairperson of the Equal Opportunity Cell, Shankarrao Chavan Law College, told The Free Press Journal.

"Our past editions have received widespread acclaim from students, professionals, and researchers, significantly contributing to bridging the knowledge gap in this essential field. Participants have praised the course for its comprehensive and insightful approach, with endorsements from legal professionals and activists alike," she added.

The course aims to raise awareness about diverse gender and sexual identities beyond traditional heterosexual norms. It explores their historical, legal, political, medical, mental, and literary aspects in ancient, medieval, and contemporary India.

"Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the spectrum of sexualities and their societal impact throughout Indian history. The course fosters informed citizens who advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and contribute to an inclusive future," stated Dr Naidu, adding that anyone from teachers, lawyers, research students, social workers, activists, health and gender educationalists can register for this course.

The key highlights of this course include valuable lessons from erudite guest speakers/industry experts such as Prof Dr R Raj Rao, Dr Kanchan Pawar, Dr Kaustubh Joag, Aruna Desai, Dr Sanjay Sharma, Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, Sr Adv Anand Grover, petitioners from the marriage equality case, and many others. The course also features meaningful Q&A sessions with the speakers and engaging assignments through PPTs and a research paper to assess understanding and verbalization skills effectively.

Who can enrol?

Teachers, lawyers, research students, social workers, activists, health and gender educationalists, etc.

Course fee

For MMSCLC Students - ₹3,000

For others - ₹4,000

Duration

3 months, 39 sessions of 2 hours each

Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 2pm to 4pm