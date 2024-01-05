 Pre-Natal Sex Determination Centre Busted In Maharashtra's Beed
Pune

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
The authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district have busted an illegal prenatal sex determination centre and apprehended two persons, an official said on Friday.

A sonography machine and abortion pills were also seized during the action against the centre at Sanjay Nagar of Gevrai in the district, he said.

Under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PCPNDT Act), which is aimed at curbing female foeticides, it is illegal to ascertain the sex of an unborn child.

Acting on a complaint, the authorities first sent a pregnant woman to the centre on Thursday morning, the health official said.

A team of police, revenue and health officials then raided the place after receiving confirmation of prenatal sex determination being conducted there.

While a man and a woman were apprehended, a third person escaped, he said.

A sonography machine that was being used for the determination of fetal sex and abortion pills were seized from the spot, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in the Gevrai police station. 

It's important to note that Beed has a notorious history of female infanticide and an alarming sex ratio. The district's female child birth ratio was 797 in 2011-12, increasing to 928 in December 2021, highlighting the persistent challenges in addressing gender-based issues.

