 Maharashtra: ‘SIT Needs To Be Set Up To Probe Incident Of Violence During Maratha Quota Agitation In Beed,’ Says Dhananjay Munde
Munde said he would meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the deputy chief ministers and demand an SIT probe into the Beed violence

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Dhananjay Munde | File Image

Mumbai: Agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde on Monday demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) be set up to probe the violence that broke out during the agitation for the Maratha reservation in Beed district last week.

The violence that occurred in Beed last week was a big conspiracy and hence an SIT needs to be formed to investigate and identify the mastermind behind the violence, Munde, who is also the guardian minister of the district said.

On the backdrop of Munde's visits to violence-hit places and the residences of MLAs Prakash Solanke, Sandip Kshirsagar, former minister Jaydatta Kshirsagar and other locations that fell prey to arson on Sunday, the demand carries weight.

'Its a case of intelligence failure': Munde

Speaking to the media at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday, Munde said, "When Solanke's residence was set ablaze in Majalgaon and the mob could not be controlled, a force from the police headquarters was sent to the area. The violence then spread to Beed city and the force was not enough here." Prima facie, this was an intelligence failure of the police, he added.

"The police have identified around 250-300 people who attacked Solanke's residence and were involved in the violence in Beed city. Though the investigation is on the right path, an SIT probe is needed to pace up the inquiry and identify the mastermind and culprits," the minister said.

Munde said he would meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the deputy chief ministers and demand an SIT probe into the Beed violence.

Role of police will also be examined, says Munde

The incidents will be probed thoroughly and the role of police will also be examined, as the violence lasted for eight hours, he claimed.

"This is a well-planned conspiracy, as numbers were given to the houses that were targeted. We have seen agitations where government offices were targeted. Even the freedom fighters never attacked the homes of the British. Torching residences of public representatives cannot be comprehended," he added.

