Post Department Urges Citizens To Use 'Rakhi Envelopes' To Send Rakhis | Photo: Google

As the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan draws near, the postal department has launched newly crafted 'Rakhi Envelopes'.



Ramchandra Jaybhaye, the Post Master General of the Pune Region, conveyed, "Every year witnesses substantial demand for these specialized Rakhi Envelopes. Customers can conveniently dispatch their Rakhis through expedited post services, even to international locations. The prominent 'Rakhi' label on the envelope streamlines efficient sorting and punctual delivery. Additionally, we have designated specific boxes with PIN codes within post offices to facilitate the swift distribution of Rakhi packages."



He also urged consumers to write the recipient's address properly with PIN code, and contact number before dispatching their Rakhis to the nearest post office.



Residents residing in Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, and Solapur districts are encouraged to embrace the service, he added.

