 PMPML Design Studio Recognised At ASRTU Conference For Innovative Transport Planning Concept
PMPML Design Studio Recognised At ASRTU Conference For Innovative Transport Planning Concept

Anurag Jain, President and Secretary of ASRTU, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, presented the award.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
The 64th annual conference of the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), held in New Delhi on March 15, recognised the Pune Mahanagar Transport Corporation Ltd. (PMPML) for its innovative concept, the PMPML Design Studio, in the Transport Planning category.

Anurag Jain, President and Secretary of ASRTU, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, presented the award. The Vice President, Rao, bestowed the honour upon Nitin Narvekar, Joint Managing Director, and Satish Gavane, Chief Transport Manager (Operation) of PMPML.

At the ASRTU conference, the PMPML Design Studio, conceived under the guidance of Dr Sanjay Kolte, Chairman and Managing Director of PMPML, received acclaim. The concept, developed with assistance from ASRTU's Transport Planning Department, stemmed from the innovative idea of Yogesh Dandekar, an architect and director of Sarg Studio in Pune.

PMPML's Transport Planning Officer (IT), Vijay Ranjane, proposed the concept's implementation, which involves placing bus route line maps, junction maps, bus stand frequency schedules, bus connectivity maps, and pole maps of bus stands at main bus stops to assist passengers. ASRTU's invitation for nominations from member transport organisations for best practices and innovative concepts facilitated the recognition of PMPML's innovative initiative.

