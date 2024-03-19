Pune: Symbiosis Hospital's NICU Upgraded By Mukul Madhav Foundation

Prof Dr SB Mujumdar emphasised the critical role of corporate social responsibility (CSR) in supporting society by fostering sustainable development, addressing social issues, and improving the overall well-being of communities.

In Pune, Finolex Industries and its CSR partner Mukul Madhav Foundation have upgraded the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with life-saving state-of-the-art equipment at Symbiosis University Hospital & Research Center, Lavale, in memory of the late Pralhad Chhabria, Founder of Finolex Industries.

Mujumdar inaugurated this advanced 5-bed NICU unit on the late Pralhad Chhabria's birth anniversary.

The Chairman of Finolex Industries, Prakash Pralhad Chhabria, Founder and Managing Trustee of Mukul Madhav Foundation, Ritu Prakash Chhabria, Provost of Symbiosis International University, Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, HoD of NICU, Dr Anjali Kher, and Dr Nitin Lingayat, Managing Director of Finolex Industries, Ajit Venkatraman, former Managing Director of Finolex Industries, Anil Wabhi, Coordinators of MMF, Sachin Kulkarni, and Bablu Mokale, along with family and friends of the Chhabria family, were present on this occasion.

Post-inauguration, Mujumdar expressed his feelings and gave blessings to Ritu and Prakash Chhabria. He said that he and Pralhad were very good friends and in their conversations, Pralhad always mentioned his compassion towards society. "I am proud to see the baton and legacy being taken on by Ritu. Ritu has been involved in updating, upgrading, and uplifting infrastructure that has deteriorated with neglect, and a large amount of support has been given to the spectrums of education, healthcare, women's empowerment, and the environment, among others."

Further, he mentioned that this hospital was created with a vision to support rural parts of Lavale, and free healthcare facilities are being provided to marginalised sections from rural areas of Mulshi taluka in this hospital.

"Today, MMF upgraded this NICU unit, which will be beneficial to many families." Ritu Prakash Chhabria mentioned that for the last 25 years, the Mukul Madhav Foundation has been continuously striving to improve the quality of healthcare and education for the needy sections of our society, especially in rural parts of India.

"We have gone to great lengths to put in place small things that bring big comfort. Patients from rural parts of the Mulshi area are getting healthcare services at Symbiosis Hospital, and this NICU would enhance and support babies who do not need to travel to the city. MMF has initiated the setting up of NICUs in many hospitals in Pune. Today, we upgraded this NICU at Symbiosis (SUHRC), Lavale, and look forward to the second phase," Chhabria added.

Prakash Chhabria appreciated this initiative and mentioned that while MMF has supported upgrading this NICU, Symbiosis continues to provide good and quality healthcare to the lower strata of our society, equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed with highly skilled healthcare professionals.

Dr Rajeev Yervadekar said, "Having this advanced facility in this hospital for rural patients will help reduce infant mortality and support neonates with immediate medical care."

Ajit Venkataraman and Anil Whabi reiterated that Finolex and the Mukul Madhav Foundation have always been pioneers in social activities. Anil Wabhi also appreciated the activities being implemented through the foundation, along with like-minded partners and meaningful collaborations. Apart from this, Sachin Kulkarni addressed various projects run by the foundation, followed by a vote of thanks by Dr Nitin Lingayat.