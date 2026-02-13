 PMPML Bus Catches Fire In Chakan Industrial Estate; 50 Passengers Escape Unhurt
According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. The bus, which was reportedly an electric vehicle, was operating as a special service for industrial workers

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
PMPML Bus Catches Fire In Chakan Industrial Estate; 50 Passengers Escape Unhurt | Screen Grab

Pune: A major tragedy was narrowly avoided on Tuesday when a PMPML bus operating on the Nigdi to Mahalunge MIDC route caught fire in the Chakan Industrial Estate. The incident occurred near Mahendra Company, sending panic through the busy industrial zone. The bus was completely destroyed within minutes, though all passengers were safely evacuated.

According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. The bus, which was reportedly an electric vehicle, was operating as a special service for industrial workers. At the time of the incident, nearly 50 passengers were travelling on board.

Eyewitnesses said smoke suddenly began rising from the front section of the bus. Sensing danger, the driver and conductor immediately stopped the vehicle and quickly helped all passengers get off. Their timely action ensured that no one was injured.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot after being alerted and worked to bring the flames under control. However, by the time the fire was extinguished, the bus had already been completely gutted. The blaze caused temporary panic in the area and disrupted traffic, as the industrial estate sees heavy movement of workers and vehicles throughout the day.

Authorities have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. A technical inspection of the PMPML bus has been demanded to ensure passenger safety. While there were no casualties, the incident has resulted in significant financial loss and has raised serious concerns about vehicle safety in public transport services.

