 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahaswachhata Abhiyan Conducted At Ellora Ahead Of Mahashivratri
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahaswachhata Abhiyan Conducted At Ellora Ahead Of Mahashivratri

Around 2,000 volunteers from the district administration, local bodies and self-help groups participated in the Mahaswachhata Abhiyan implemented at Ellora on Friday

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahaswachhata Abhiyan Conducted At Ellora Ahead Of Mahashivratri | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lakhs of devotees visit the Shri Kshetra Ghrushneshwar Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri every year. This year, Mahashivratri will be celebrated on February 15. Against this backdrop, around 2,000 volunteers from the district administration, local bodies and self-help groups participated in the Mahaswachhata Abhiyan implemented at Ellora on Friday. The volunteers cleaned the Ghrushneshwar Temple area, Yelganga River, Malojiraje Bhosale Gadhi area, Arihant Chowk, Ellora Caves area, grounds and the entire Ellora village.

District Collector Deelip Swami, MLA Prashant Bamb, ZP CEO Ankit, SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, Sub-Divisional Officer Santosh Gorad and others were present.

The Abhiyan began with the worship of garbage collection vehicles. Later, the volunteers broomed the roads from Ellora Caves to Arihant Chowk, Kailas Hotel to Yelganga River, Yelganga River to the Talathi office, Malojiraje Bhosale Gadhi, Tirthkund to Bhosale Chowk, Dargah Dawal Malik, Bhimnagar area and other parts of Ellora village.

MLA Bamb said that devotees from various parts of the country come to Ellora during Mahashivratri. It is our duty to provide them with a clean atmosphere. Cleanliness is a continuous process and should be continued even after the event.

District Collector Swami said that the Ghrushneshwar Temple is a famous pilgrimage centre situated in the district. Devotees should receive cleanliness and better services here. He added that villagers should help the volunteers to keep the surroundings clean.

Employees from the PWD, gram panchayat, social forestry, health, water resources, revenue, transport, forest, archaeology and other departments participated in the drive.

