Nashik Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagare Raises Farmers’ Concerns In Lok Sabha, Says Budget Reflects Clear Neglect

Nashik Dindori MP Raises Farmers' Concerns In Lok Sabha, Says Budget Reflects Clear Neglect

Nashik: Dindori Lok Sabha MP Bhaskar Bhagare strongly criticised the Union government while speaking on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, alleging neglect of Maharashtra and its farmers. He pointed out that Maharashtra is the engine of India’s economy and contributes more than 35 per cent to the national exchequer, yet questioned what the state has actually received through this budget. While the government speaks of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, Bhagare said the budget reflects clear neglect of Maharashtra and the farming community.



Bhagare stated that continuous rainfall from May to October has resulted in a wet drought in the Dindori constituency, causing extensive damage to onion, grape, tomato and soybean crops. At present, onions are fetching only ₹700 to ₹800 per quintal, which does not even cover production costs, pushing farmers deeper into debt. Climate change has made agriculture increasingly risky, and without adequate funding for research, farmers will struggle to survive, he warned. He demanded legal protection for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and a comprehensive loan waiver for farmers.

Speaking on education, Bhagare said that as a teacher himself, he understands the seriousness of the issue. Over the past ten years, nearly 93,000 schools have shut down across the country, highlighting the need to allocate at least six per cent of the budget to education. He also drew attention to the serious problem of child malnutrition in remote areas such as Peth, Surgana and Kalwan.



On women’s welfare, the MP noted that while several schemes are announced for women, the government continues to delay increasing honorariums for Anganwadi workers serving in rural areas. He also expressed dissatisfaction over railway services, stating that several trains that had halted at certain stations during the Covid-19 period no longer stop there, causing inconvenience to passengers. Bhagare demanded that these halts be restored at the earliest.