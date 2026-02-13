Nashik Simhastha 2027: NTKMA Orders Joint Survey Of Parking Sites | Sourced

Nashik: With preparations for the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 gathering pace, the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) has directed the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to immediately undertake a physical verification of all identified parking locations across Nashik city and Trimbakeshwar.

In a communication issued on February 9, NTKMA asked NMC to conduct a ground-level survey of all designated parking sites, including those under PWD jurisdiction, and submit a detailed report within seven days. The Authority has also instructed the Superintending Engineer, PWD, Nashik, to provide pending details of PWD-managed parking plots to enable joint verification and integrated planning.

The move comes as the authority begins consolidation of data for finalising a comprehensive parking and traffic management plan for the 2027 congregation, which is expected to draw lakhs of devotees to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

The parking list includes multiple large parcels along key arterial roads in Nashik, such as Peth Road, Dindori Road, Dhule Road, Pune Road and Mumbai Road, in addition to several sites in the Trimbakeshwar region. The locations comprise land parcels managed by NMC, PWD and other agencies, as well as additional sites suggested by the police department for crowd and traffic dispersal.

Officials said that several PWD-identified sites require clear boundary delineation and geo-referenced mapping before they can be integrated into the final mobility blueprint. The joint survey is expected to validate the area, access points and suitability of each plot for temporary parking infrastructure during the Mela period.

NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “Accurate ground validation of parking locations is critical for scientific traffic planning. We are ensuring that all land parcels are physically verified and digitally mapped well in advance so that execution during Simhastha is seamless.”

The parking plan is expected to form a key component of the broader mobility and crowd-management strategy being prepared by the authority in coordination with civic and state departments for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.