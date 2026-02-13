₹1,500 Crore District Annual Plan For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Sanctioned | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The District Annual Plan (DAP) 2026–27 worth Rs 1,500 crore has been sanctioned for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district during the District Planning Committee meeting held at the district collectorate on Thursday. District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat directed the administration to demarcate development works sector-wise, which will help in proper planning of the works.

State OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Ramesh Bornare, MLA Prashant Bamb, MLA Anuradha Chavan, MLA Sanjana Jadhav, MLA Vilas Bhumre, District Collector Deelip Swami, ZP CEO Ankit, CP Praveen Pawar, SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, District Planning Officer Bharat Wayal, and heads of various departments were present. Guardian Secretary Harshdeep Kamble also participated through an audio-video system.

Initially, tributes were paid to the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar by observing two minutes of silence. A video clip of Pawar’s visits to the district, prepared by the District Information Office, was then screened.

A review of the DAP 2025–26 was taken, in which Rs 735 crore was planned for the general category, Rs 104 crore for SC, and Rs 10.46 crore for the tribal sector. The total plan amounted to Rs 849 crore.

The financial limit for DAP 2026–27 was Rs 526.83 crore. However, the administration demanded Rs 2,031.97 crore, of which a plan worth Rs 1,500 crore has been sanctioned. As compared to 2025–26, an additional demand of Rs 765 crore has been made for 2026–27.

MLA Bamb suggested that the quality of education should be improved and that the education department should take efforts in this regard. Shirsat directed the CEO to submit a report immediately.

MLA Bornare raised the issue of defunct transformers in rural areas and demanded that more funds be provided for this work.

MLA Bhumre demanded that the electricity company submit a report on the transformers received and their distribution.

Minister Save demanded funds for the renovation of government buildings. MLA Chavan raised questions over the implementation of health schemes. District Collector Deelip Swami made a detailed presentation, while Bharat Wayal conducted the proceedings of the meeting.