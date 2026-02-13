 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Shirsat-Rajendra Janjal Rift Surfaces Again In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Shirsat-Rajendra Janjal Rift Surfaces Again In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Shirsat-Rajendra Janjal Rift Surfaces Again In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The relations between Sanjay Shirsat and Rajendra Janjal deteriorated after the Assembly polls, and during the municipal corporation polls, their relations were very tense. Janjal alleged that Shirsat left no stone unturned to favour his son and daughter and tried to corner him and his supporters

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Shirsat-Rajendra Janjal Rift Surfaces Again In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The differences between district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat and newly elected deputy mayor of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Rajendra Janjal, have once again come to the fore. Janjal alleged that Shirsat wanted his daughter to become the deputy mayor.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Shirsat said that Janjal will become the chief minister and added that his wishes are with him. Replying to the criticism, Janjal said that he is not capable of becoming the chief minister, but he can become the guardian minister if the guardian minister wishes.

The relations between Shirsat and Janjal deteriorated after the Assembly polls, and during the municipal corporation polls, their relations were very tense. Janjal alleged that Shirsat left no stone unturned to favour his son and daughter and tried to corner him and his supporters.

Read Also
'NCP, NCP (SP) Merger Was To Be Announced On Feb 12,' Claims Former Pune Mayor Ankush Kakde
article-image

Janjal clinched the post of deputy mayor and alleged that Shirsat had opposed his candidature as he wanted his daughter, Harshada Shirsat, to become mayor.

FPJ Shorts
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here's How To Apply
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here's How To Apply
Alkem Labs Q3 Profit Rises 1.9% To ₹653 Crore, Signs €180.7 Million Deal To Acquire Majority Stake In Occlutech
Alkem Labs Q3 Profit Rises 1.9% To ₹653 Crore, Signs €180.7 Million Deal To Acquire Majority Stake In Occlutech
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Your AI Hates Whites, Asians, & Chinese: Elon Musk Calls Anthropic 'Misanthropic & Evil' In Latest Jab At Competitor
Your AI Hates Whites, Asians, & Chinese: Elon Musk Calls Anthropic 'Misanthropic & Evil' In Latest Jab At Competitor

While speaking to the media during the District Planning Committee meeting on Thursday, Shirsat said that they have received the able leadership of Janjal. He added that Janjal is now shouldering a bigger responsibility and that in future he will become the chief minister.

Read Also
Pune Police To Use RFID And CCTV To Monitor Candidates In Massive Recruitment Drive, Starting Feb 16
article-image

Replying to Shirsat’s statement, Janjal said that Shirsat can see the future. However, he reiterated that he is not capable of becoming the chief minister, but can become the guardian minister if the guardian minister wishes, Janjal said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Shirsat-Rajendra Janjal Rift Surfaces Again In Chhatrapati...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Shirsat-Rajendra Janjal Rift Surfaces Again In Chhatrapati...
₹1,500 Crore District Annual Plan For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Sanctioned
₹1,500 Crore District Annual Plan For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Sanctioned
Nashik Simhastha 2027: NTKMA Orders Joint Survey Of Parking Sites
Nashik Simhastha 2027: NTKMA Orders Joint Survey Of Parking Sites
PMPML Bus Catches Fire In Chakan Industrial Estate; 50 Passengers Escape Unhurt
PMPML Bus Catches Fire In Chakan Industrial Estate; 50 Passengers Escape Unhurt
PMPML To Operate Special And Additional Bus Services Across Pune For Mahashivratri 2026
PMPML To Operate Special And Additional Bus Services Across Pune For Mahashivratri 2026