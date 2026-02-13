Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Shirsat-Rajendra Janjal Rift Surfaces Again In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The differences between district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat and newly elected deputy mayor of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Rajendra Janjal, have once again come to the fore. Janjal alleged that Shirsat wanted his daughter to become the deputy mayor.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Shirsat said that Janjal will become the chief minister and added that his wishes are with him. Replying to the criticism, Janjal said that he is not capable of becoming the chief minister, but he can become the guardian minister if the guardian minister wishes.

The relations between Shirsat and Janjal deteriorated after the Assembly polls, and during the municipal corporation polls, their relations were very tense. Janjal alleged that Shirsat left no stone unturned to favour his son and daughter and tried to corner him and his supporters.

Janjal clinched the post of deputy mayor and alleged that Shirsat had opposed his candidature as he wanted his daughter, Harshada Shirsat, to become mayor.

While speaking to the media during the District Planning Committee meeting on Thursday, Shirsat said that they have received the able leadership of Janjal. He added that Janjal is now shouldering a bigger responsibility and that in future he will become the chief minister.

Replying to Shirsat’s statement, Janjal said that Shirsat can see the future. However, he reiterated that he is not capable of becoming the chief minister, but can become the guardian minister if the guardian minister wishes, Janjal said.