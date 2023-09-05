 PMC Plans To Beautify Five Lakes Of Pune
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Environment Department has recently unveiled a proposal aimed at beautifying five major lakes in Pune. These lakes include Jambhulwadi, two lakes at Katraj, Pashan, and an additional lake yet to be specified. The comprehensive plan encompasses embanking the lakes and introducing public amenities in their vicinity, an official said on Tuesday.

The need for such beautification arises from several environmental issues. For instance, in the Jambhulwadi Lake, fish died during the summer due to excessive heat. Additionally, the Katraj lake became a breeding ground for millions of mosquitoes because it was covered with water hyacinths, causing distress to residents and animals at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, among other concerns. The project aims to address these issues and prevent the pollution of lake water.

Mangesh Dighe, officer of PMC’s Environment Department, emphasized the significance of this proposal. "The project has been officially presented to the high committee of PMC with the aim of enhancing the aesthetics and ecological integrity of Pune city's prominent lakes," stated Dighe. He added, "The proposed objectives encompass fortifying the lake embankments, public amenities, etc. However, the exact budget for this project undertaking is yet to be finalized."

One of the primary goals of this measure is to safeguard against the direct mixing of sewage water with the lake waters, thus preserving and improving the overall ecosystems surrounding these vital bodies of water.

