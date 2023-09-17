PM Vishwakarma Scheme To Safeguard Age-Old Traditional Skills: Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil emphasised that the PM Vishwakarma scheme not only aims to bring economic empowerment to artisans across the nation but also strives to protect their age-old traditional skills. He was speaking during an event held to commemorate the launch of the scheme in Pune.



The event took place at the Annabhau Sathe Auditorium and was attended by dignitaries including MLA Madhuri Misal, Bhimrao Tapkir, Additional Collector Ajay More, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Sanjay Kadam, and others.



Patil elaborated that the scheme is tailored for common artisans, with the dual objective of preserving their skills and fostering economic development. The scheme offers a loan facility at a 5 percent interest rate, comprehensive skill development training, a daily stipend of Rs. 500, and the issuance of training certificates. Moreover, concerted efforts will be made to facilitate the marketing of artisans' products.



Patil underscores Modi's inclusive approach

He also underscored Modi's inclusive approach to engaging citizens in various upliftment schemes, including the Jan Dhan Scheme, and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and providing free food to 80 crore underprivileged individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.



While Misal emphasized that the scheme extends loans, and provides essential tools, underscoring the importance of implementing the scheme at the grassroots level. Tapkir discussed various welfare schemes initiated under Modi's guidance and highlighted the advantages of the scheme.



PM Vishwakarma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme on Vishwakarma Jayanti. This initiative aims to provide collateral-free loans to traditional craftsmen and artisans at a minimal interest rate. The scheme has a financial allocation of Rs 13,000 crore for a five-year period. Eighteen traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma.



These include Carpenter, Boat Maker, Armourer, Blacksmith, Hammer and Tool Kit Maker, Locksmith, Goldsmith, Potter, Sculptor, Stonebreaker, Cobbler (Shoesmith/Footwear artisan), Mason (Rajmistri), Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver, Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional), Barber, Garland maker, Washerman, Tailor, and Fishing Net Maker.

