PM Modi Reaches Pune; Offers Prayers At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, receives PM Modi at Pune. | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Pune airport on Tuesday morning. He was received by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. His visit to Pune is to receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award and also to inaugurate many developmental projects in the metro city.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soon after his arrival, Modi was seen offering prayers at the famous Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir in Budhwar Peth of Pune. Visuals of the same have surfaced all over social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Later in the day, he will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak, as per a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). At 12.45 pm on Tuesday, the prime minister will flag off Metro trains and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects, the PIB statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Waste to Energy Plant under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Developed at a cost of about ₹300 crore, it will use up about 2.5 lakh MT of waste annually to produce electricity, the statement said. Moving ahead towards the mission of achieving housing for all, Prime Minister Modi will hand over more than 1,280 houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the PCMC.

He will also hand over more than 2,650 PMAY houses constructed by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Further, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for around 1,190 PMAY houses to be constructed by the PCMC, and of more than 6,400 houses constructed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the statement said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)