Pune: City Police Bans Drones Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit Today

A drone | File

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune on August 1 to receive the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award and inaugurate various development projects, the Pune City Police have implemented extensive security measures. Notably, the police have announced a complete prohibition of drone usage in the city.

The police have emphasised the seriousness of the drone ban and issued a stern warning that any individual or organisation found violating this restriction will face severe consequences under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sudden closure of roads cause traffic jam

The police conducted security drill on Monday morning. However, the sudden closure of roads in the central area resulted in a traffic jam, causing inconvenience to citizens.

The PM is scheduled to arrive in the city on Tuesday. During his visit, he will pay visit and offer prayers at the Srimanta Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple on Shivaji Road and attend the Lokmanya Tilak Award distribution ceremony. This event will be organised at the premises of SP College. Following the ceremony, Modi will participate in the inauguration of various development works at Shivajinagar Police Headquarters. As a part of the security measures, heavy security has been deployed in the central part of the city since Monday morning.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in Pune are planning a dharna during PM's visit as a protest against his negligence towards the atrocities in Manipur.