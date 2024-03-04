 PM Modi Likely To Lay Foundation Stone For Pune Metro's Pimpri-Chinchwad To Nigdi Stretch On March 6
PM Modi is also likely to virtually inaugurate the Pune Metro stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for Pune Metro's Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti Chowk) stretch on Wednesday, March 6.

This pivotal extension, sanctioned by the Centre on October 23 last year, entails an elevated route encompassing four stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti Shakti Chowk. The distances span 1.463km from PCMC to Chinchwad, 1.651km from Chinchwad to Akurdi, 1.062km from Akurdi to Nigdi, and 975 metres from Nigdi to Bhakti Shakti Chowk. With a total length of 4.413km, the project's cost is estimated at ₹910.18 crore. This expansion will significantly enhance the Pune Metro network to cover a total length of 37.613km, serving 33 stations.

The extension from Swargate to PCMC and further to Nigdi addresses a critical need, as many commuters travelling to Pune city areas rely on Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses from Nigdi, Akurdi, and Chinchwad.

Additionally, PM Modi is also likely to virtually inaugurate the Pune Metro stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi. This stretch will feature four stations: Ruby Hall Clinic, Bundgarden, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi. However, operationalising the Yerawada station may take approximately one more month.

The inauguration of the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch is poised to benefit numerous office-goers and students commuting along the Nagar Road corridor.

