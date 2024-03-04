Pune Viral Video: Residents Alarmed As Deliberately Thrown Screws On Roads Raise Safety Concerns | Video Screengrab

A dangerous and disruptive act unfolded between the Collector's Office and Juna Bazar Chowk as over 100 screws were deliberately thrown on the road, targeting passing vehicles to cause punctures. The incident has raised concerns among residents and commuters about their safety on this route.

More than 100 screws were collected after being thrown to puncture vehicles between the Collector's office and Juna Bazar Chowk. @beingpunekar1 @PuneCityTraffic @CPPuneCity @PMCPune pic.twitter.com/Ao5cDBeGrJ — Rohit Sharma (@Rohitsharma0019) March 3, 2024

In response to this hazardous incident, several victims shared their concerns with The Free Press Journal, highlighting the potential dangers and inconvenience caused by such reckless actions.

Vipul Deshmukh, a local, expressed his frustration, saying, "It's appalling that someone would resort to such dangerous tactics. My car got two flat tyres, and now I have to deal with the hassle of repairs."

Priya Singh, who was driving with her family, stated, "This is a highly irresponsible and malicious act. It's not just about the inconvenience; it's a threat to everyone's safety. We need better security measures."

Suresh Patel, a taxi driver, shared, "I rely on my vehicle for a living. Such incidents not only affect my income but also put my passengers at risk. The police should take swift action."

Anita Sharma, a school teacher, voiced her concerns, saying, "It's distressing to think that our daily commute can become a potential hazard. We need more police presence to ensure the safety of the public."

Vikas Gupta, a business owner, commented, "It's disheartening to see such vandalism. I hope the police catch those responsible soon and put an end to these dangerous activities."

Meena Joshi, another victim, added, "My scooter got punctured, and I narrowly avoided an accident. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable, and the culprits must be held accountable."

Amit Shah, a commuter whose vehicle was affected, expressed concern, stating, "I was on my way to an important meeting when my tire got punctured. This is not just inconvenience; it's affecting people's lives and livelihoods."

Neha Gupta, a resident in the area, emphasised, "We shouldn't have to fear for our safety while travelling on familiar routes. The authorities need to step up their efforts to ensure our streets are safe."

Rajesh Kumar, a delivery boy, said, "I make multiple trips along this route every day. Incidents like these not only delay my deliveries but also put my job at risk. We need better surveillance."

Anil Sharma, whose car was damaged, expressed his frustration, stating, "The financial burden of repairing my vehicle is significant. These vandals need to realise the impact of their actions on innocent people."

Sunita Patel, a concerned parent, shared, "I often travel with my children in the car. Knowing that such dangerous acts are happening nearby is terrifying. We need stricter measures to prevent this."

The Free Press Journal tried to contact Bundgarden Police Station's Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Pawar regarding this issue, but he did not respond.