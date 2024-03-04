VIDEO: Pune Rural Police Bolsters Fleet With 39 New Vehicles | Video Screengrab

Pune Rural Police significantly enhanced its operational capabilities on Sunday with the addition of 39 new vehicles to its fleet. The acquisition comprises seven Mahindra Scorpios, 31 Mahindra Boleros, and one Mahindra Marazzo.

The official Pune Rural Police handle on X (formerly Twitter) shared this development, accompanied by a video showcasing the new vehicles.

In expressing gratitude, the police acknowledged the support from Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, the District Administration, and the District Planning Development Committee, whose funding has enabled them to better address the law and order needs within their jurisdiction.

Earlier, Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh emphasised his commitment to addressing the traffic issues prevalent in the district. Speaking to the media, Deshmukh also outlined his plans to take decisive action against extortion and hooliganism, prioritising the maintenance of law and order.

"Urbanisation is rapidly increasing in the Pune district, reflecting the growth observed in the city itself. With a significant influx of citizens from both abroad and other parts of the state in search of job and business opportunities, the challenges of urbanisation extend to rural areas as well," noted Deshmukh. He underscored the importance of tackling traffic challenges in rural regions alongside efforts to uphold law and order.

In addition to traffic management, Deshmukh emphasised the necessity of monitoring social media platforms to prevent and address disputes arising from offensive content. He pledged stringent action against extortionists targeting entrepreneurs, who often face harassment under the pretext of Mathadi organisations seeking contract work.