PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Six-Laning Of 29km Long Pune-Hyderabad Section Of NH-65 | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than ₹7,200 crore in Sangareddy, located about 60km from Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Addressing a programme at the launch of development works in Sangareddy, Telangana.https://t.co/NTXrp0hh1a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2024

Among the projects, the PM also laid the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29km long Pune-Hyderabad section of NH-65. This project aims to enhance connectivity to major industrial centers in Telangana, such as the Pashamylaram industrial area near Patancheru.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that this project is expected to significantly alleviate traffic congestion and promote comprehensive socio-economic development in the region.

The NH-65 traverses through the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. It originates in Pune and terminates in Machilipatnam, passing through major cities such as Solapur, Hyderabad, Suryapet, Vijayawada, and Machilipatnam.