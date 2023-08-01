PM Modi Inaugurates Extended Pune Metro Lines: All You Need To Know About Routes, Timings, Fares And More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday commenced the inauguration of the extended routes of Pune Metro, which now include the Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall-Clinic station.

Today, PM Modi is on a day visit to Pune, Maharashtra, during which he officially launched the Metro service on the two completed corridors of Pune Metro Phase-I. These corridors were partially operational since March 2022, and now the entire project has reached full operational status.

The introduction of these extended Pune Metro lines is intended to alleviate issues such as traffic congestion, pollution, road accidents, as well as reduce travel time and travel expenses.

Expanding Pune Metro: New Route Lines

The two new lines unveiled by PM Modi today are as follows: Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall-Clinic station. These newly established sections will connect significant locations within Pune city, including Pune Municipal Corporation office, Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune RTO, and Pune Railway Station.

The Garware College to Ruby Clinic stretch spans 4.7 km and encompasses a total of seven stations, namely Garware College, Deccan Gymkhana, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Civil Court, Mangalwar Peth, Pune Railway Station, and Ruby Hall Clinic. On the other hand, the Pimpri Chinchwad to Shivajinagar Court line covers a distance of 6.9 km and features four new stations - Phugewadi, Dapodi, Bopodi, Shivaji Nagar, and Civil Court.

Among the latest additions to the Pune Metro are remarkable engineering feats, including the Civil Court metro station, which holds the distinction of being one of the deepest metro stations in the country, constructed at a remarkable depth of 33.1 meters.

Where to get Pune Metro timetable?

To access the Pune Metro timetable, kindly visit the following link: https://www.punemetrorail.org/time-table#lg=1&slide=1

Ticket fare for the Pune Metro

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has introduced a new pricing structure for Pune Metro, aimed at ensuring that ticket rates for all stations fall within the affordable range of Rs 10 to Rs 35. This measure is intended to enhance accessibility to a wider section of the population, making metro services more inclusive.

Under this new fare system, the cost of traveling from Civil Court Metro Station to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Metro Station will be Rs 20, while a journey between Vanaz Metro Station and Ruby Hall Metro Station will be priced at Rs 25.

Additionally, Maha-Metro will be offering a 30 per cent concession on ticket fares for students and those using Pune Metro services over the weekends. This move aims to encourage regular commuters to opt for the metro as their preferred mode of transportation.

