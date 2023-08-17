Pimpri Chinchwad: Unauthorized Tree-Cutting Incident Thwarted

In a swift response to unauthorized tree cutting, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Bhosari Police took decisive action by promptly intervening and seizing a truck laden with cut wood. The incident occurred near Wundercar Showroom, within MIDC Pimpri, Pune. The action was initiated following a report received by Suhas Eknath Samse, Garden Assistant (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation), on August 16.



The unauthorized tree-cutting incident took place at Cutfast Company, where a total of 8 trees—including kanchan, cashew, raintree, and mango trees—were felled within the company premises without the proper authorization of PCMC which owns the trees.



In response, legal measures have been undertaken against the individuals involved. They are being charged under the Maharashtra Tree Cutting (Regulation) Act of 1964, Sections 3(1) and 4, as well as the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act of 1975, Section 21(1). Investigations into the incident are currently in progress, as authorities diligently work to ensure that the responsible parties are held accountable for their actions.