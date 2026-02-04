Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two Nashik Youths Arrested For Gold Snatching After Police Scan 500+ CCTV Footages | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Unit-1 has arrested two youths who travelled from Nashik district specifically to commit robberies in Pimpri-Chinchwad city. The duo was involved in snatching gold jewellery from women in the Sant Tukaram Nagar and Chikhali areas of the city. During the investigation, the Crime Branch tracked them down after scanning over 500 CCTV footages.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Akshay Sunil Borkar (21, Nashik) and Prashant Santvijay Yadav (19, Gangapur, Nashik).

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar, cases had been registered regarding the forcible snatching of gold jewellery from two women. Crime Branch Unit-1 launched a parallel investigation. Police Constable Mahadev Jawale and his team traced the suspects’ route using cameras starting from the crime scenes.

DCP Dr Pawar said, “The unit reviewed approximately over 500 CCTV clips, noting that the suspects frequently changed their routes to evade capture. After confirming the suspects were based in Nashik, the team tracked them down and made the arrests.”

Upon interrogation, the duo confessed to the two robberies in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The police have successfully recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 3,40,000.

The suspects are repeat offenders, with over 25 cases of chain snatching and property-related crimes registered against them in Nashik District.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Narendra Thakare, with Assistant Inspector Dattatray Gulig, Sub-Inspector Karmaraj Gawade, and a dedicated team of constables, including Mahadev Jawale, Jaywant Raut, and others.