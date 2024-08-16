Pimpri-Chinchwad: Tender Process Begins For 8-Lane Elevated Nashik Phata-Khed Corridor

Tender Process Begins For 8-Lane Elevated Nashik Phata-Khed Corridor | X/@maheshklandge

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to inform that the tender process has commenced for the eight-lane elevated Nashik Phata-Khed corridor.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stated that a joint meeting of officials from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was held to expedite the work. During the meeting, NHAI officials gave a detailed presentation, Landge said.

Present at the meeting were PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Nashik Phata-Khed Elevated Corridor Project Manager from NHAI Sanjay Kadam, Chief Engineer Shrikant Sawane, Additional City Engineer Pramod Ombase, Executive Engineer Bapusaheb Gaikwad, and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, Landge made several suggestions. The first was to design underpasses and subways at multiple locations to facilitate traffic in Bhosari, Talawade, Chikhali, and Moshi. His second suggestion was that the first phase should prioritise work on all three proposed junctions at Jai Ganesh Empire Spine Road, Bharatmata Chowk Moshi, and Bhosari to avoid congestion due to traffic jams.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved eight National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects, spanning 936 km, with a total investment of ₹50,655 crore. Among these projects is the eight-lane elevated Nashik Phata-Khed corridor in Pune district.

According to the release, this Nashik Phata-Khed corridor will be 30 kilometres long and will be developed at a total capital cost of ₹7,827 crore. "The elevated corridor will provide seamless high-speed connectivity for traffic originating from/heading to industrial centres like Chakan, Bhosari, etc., on NH-60 between Pune and Nashik. The corridor will also alleviate serious congestion around Pimpri-Chinchwad," stated the release.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari noted that this elevated corridor will connect major economic centres like Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Chakan, boosting regional logistics for the automobile sector and other industries. This will enhance overall efficiency and reduce transportation costs. He added that it will also provide connectivity to 10 economic nodes, including a mega food park, textile cluster, SEZs, pharma and medical clusters, and an electronic manufacturing centre.