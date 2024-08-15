 E-Mulakat Room Inaugurated At Yerwada Central Jail In Pune: Here's All You Need To Know About It
To avail themselves of e-Mulakat, family members and lawyers must register using the form on the National Prisons Information Portal

FPJ Web Team Updated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
E-Mulakat Room Inaugurated At Yerwada Central Jail In Pune: Here's All You Need To Know About It | Sourced

On the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, Prashant Burde, Additional Director General of Police (Prison and Correctional Services), inaugurated an e-Mulakat room at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune. The e-Mulakat service, which allows inmates to communicate with their family members or lawyers, is already operational at Yerwada Jail.

In-person visitations involve visitors seated on the other side of fortified glass, talking to inmates over an intercom under the supervision of staff. Only immediate family members, friends, and lawyers, whose names have been listed by the inmate, are allowed to visit. These rules also apply to e-Mulakat meetings, which occur under the supervision of prison staff.

To avail themselves of e-Mulakat, family members and lawyers must register using the form on the National Prisons Information Portal.

The state prison department began implementing e-Mulakat across prisons in Maharashtra in July last year. Officials noted that the system has been particularly beneficial for foreign nationals incarcerated in state prisons, allowing them to connect with their families through video conferencing.

