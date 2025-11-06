 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Social Media Trail Leads Police To Gang Planning Murder Over Business Dispute In Sangvi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: Social Media Trail Leads Police To Gang Planning Murder Over Business Dispute In Sangvi

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Social Media Trail Leads Police To Gang Planning Murder Over Business Dispute In Sangvi

The action was taken by the city's Anti-Extortion Squad. Police Constable Pradip Godambe reported the matter to Sangvi Police Station. Police have arrested six minors along with Aryan Fand (19, Ranjangaon) and Guru Singh (23, Madhya Pradesh)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Sangvi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Eight young men, including six minors, were in full swing preparations to commit a murder until Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took a preventive action, which has probably saved a life. All of this happened due to an argument that took over the business of the Scrambled Eggs food stall (Anda Bhurji), and the gang of eight wanted to ‘end their competition' by violent means. A case has been registered at Sangvi Police, officials announced on Wednesday.

The action was taken by the city's Anti-Extortion Squad. Police Constable Pradip Godambe reported the matter to Sangvi Police Station. Police have arrested six minors along with Aryan Fand (19, Ranjangaon) and Guru Singh (23, Madhya Pradesh).

According to police reports, a man named Ravi Sasane from Wagholi and an accused gang had an argument near Westend Mall in Aundh over putting up an egg bhurji stall. Both men, who operated their own scrambled egg businesses, viewed each other as competitors. Even earlier, things escalated between them as physical altercations took place. The accused gang held numerous meetings to plan the elimination of Sasane as a competitor.

Read Also
Pune IT Professional Alleges Self-Styled Godwoman Cheated Him Of ₹14 Crore Under Guise Of Healing...
article-image

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said, “The Anti Extortion Squad has detained men who were planning to commit a murder. Two pistols and two live cartridges have been seized from them. Preliminary information tells that the murder was being planned over a scrambled eggs stall business fight.”

FPJ Shorts
'Khalnayak Will Go To Jail, Nalayak Will Go Abroad For Holiday': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slams Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi
'Khalnayak Will Go To Jail, Nalayak Will Go Abroad For Holiday': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slams Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi
Harleen Deol Puts PM Modi On Backfoot With 'Skin-Care' Googly, Here's How Prime Minister Responded; Video
Harleen Deol Puts PM Modi On Backfoot With 'Skin-Care' Googly, Here's How Prime Minister Responded; Video
Thane: Man Held In Suicide Abetment Case Escapes Police Custody By Jumping Off Train Near Kalyan
Thane: Man Held In Suicide Abetment Case Escapes Police Custody By Jumping Off Train Near Kalyan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Amul & IFFCO For Securing First & Second Ranks In The Global Ranking For Cooperatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Amul & IFFCO For Securing First & Second Ranks In The Global Ranking For Cooperatives

Social Media Post Provides Police Tip-Off

According to Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Chief's instructions, Crime Branch teams continue their surveillance of social media happenings -- especially of notorious history sheeters. The arrested gang was posting violent, threatening, and provocative posts, and police teams noticed it.

A trap was laid, and the accused were detained. Upon questioning, they confessed to their intentions of a murder plan. Further action is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMPML’s Raatrani Buses Earn Over ₹28 Lakh In Four Months, Expansion Planned

Pune: PMPML’s Raatrani Buses Earn Over ₹28 Lakh In Four Months, Expansion Planned

BJP Assigns Key Responsibilities To Murlidhar Mohol, Ganesh Bidkar, Mahesh Landge, Rahul Kul &...

BJP Assigns Key Responsibilities To Murlidhar Mohol, Ganesh Bidkar, Mahesh Landge, Rahul Kul &...

Pune Police Invoke MCOCA Against Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, Wanted In Multiple Cases And...

Pune Police Invoke MCOCA Against Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, Wanted In Multiple Cases And...

Pune University Drops 34 Places, Ranks 207th In QS Asia University Rankings 2026

Pune University Drops 34 Places, Ranks 207th In QS Asia University Rankings 2026

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Social Media Trail Leads Police To Gang Planning Murder Over Business Dispute In...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Social Media Trail Leads Police To Gang Planning Murder Over Business Dispute In...