Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sachin Bhosale Arrested | PTI

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was arrested for creating a ruckus during voting in the Maval Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

According to the information received, the police arrested Pimpri-Chinchwad city unit Shiv Sena (UBT) president Sachin Bhosale for allegedly causing a disturbance inside a polling station by claiming that the candidates' list had been displayed in reverse order and recording videos.

In Maval, Shiv Sena's sitting MP Srirang Barne faced off against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere.

Meanwhile, out of the six Assembly segments in Maval, Uran recorded the highest voter turnout — 67.07%, followed by 61.40% in Karjat, 55.42% in Maval, 52.20% in Chinchwad, 50.55% in Pimpri, and 50.05% in Panvel. Overall, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 54.87%, significantly lower than 2019’s 59.59%.