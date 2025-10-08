 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Holds Protest Demanding Loan Waiver, Compensation For Rain-Hit Farmers
Uddhav Sena workers said that in the past few days, heavy rain has fallen in various parts of the state. This has disrupted daily life and caused heavy losses to farmers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Holds Protest Demanding Loan Waiver, Compensation For Rain-Hit Farmers | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Pimpri-Chinchwad city unit organised a protest march on Wednesday in front of the Tehsildar's office in Nigdi. They demanded adequate compensation for farmers affected by excessive rainfall and a complete loan waiver for farmers in Maharashtra.

Uddhav Sena workers said that in the past few days, heavy rain has fallen in various parts of the state. This has disrupted daily life and caused heavy losses to farmers. The Shiv Sena (UBT) party has demanded that the state government provide fair compensation to the farmers affected by the excessive rainfall. Furthermore, they demanded a complete and unconditional loan waiver for farmers. The party organised the march to ask for these demands.

Present on the occasion were District Chief Gautam Chabukswar, City Chief Sanjog Waghere Patil, and City Organiser Rupali Alhat, along with Chetan Pawar, Romi Sandhu, Vaibhavi Ghodke, Tushar Navale, Dhananjay Alhat, Kailas Nevaskar, Yuvraj Kokate, Dnyaneshwar Shinde, Parth Gurav, and other officials and party workers.

Opposition Demands Full Waiver

Opposition parties in Maharashtra have demanded from time to time a full loan waiver for farmers. Shiv Sena (UBT), in fact, have raised the issue multiple times, citing their government did it. Recently speaking to media in Pune, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule also demanded the same, saying, 'Farmers need this.' The Maharashtra Government should work for farmers and help them, Sule noted. 

