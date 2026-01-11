Ahead Of LMC Polls, BJP Suspends 18 Members For Six Years Over Indiscipline In Latur | Sourced

Latur: In a major disciplinary action ahead of the Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended 18 of its party members for a period of six years for allegedly violating party discipline and disrupting organisational functioning. The decision was announced by BJP Latur city district president Ajit Patil Kavhekar on Sunday.

Kavhekar said that during the run-up to the LMC elections, all party office-bearers and workers were expected to strictly adhere to the BJP’s organisational discipline, policies, and official decisions. However, the conduct of certain members was found to be contrary to party norms and detrimental to the smooth functioning of the organisation, he said.

According to Kavhekar, the matter was discussed in detail during a meeting of the party’s core committee, where concerns were raised about indiscipline and actions that allegedly undermined the party’s electoral strategy and unity. Following deliberations, the core committee unanimously decided to cancel the primary membership of the 18 members and suspend them from the party for six years.

He further stated that all organisational positions held by the suspended members have been terminated with immediate effect. The party leadership believes that such strict action was necessary to send a clear message that indiscipline and anti-party activities will not be tolerated, particularly during crucial election periods.

The suspended members include Sangeet Randale, Ganesh Hedda, Vallabh Wavare, Shrinivas Landge, Prithvisingh Bayas, Shivsinha Sisodia, Vivek Salunke, Shrikant Ranjankar, Vaibhav Vanarse, Vishal Hawa Patil, Ajay Kokate, Kishor Kawade, Sandeep Sonawane, Ashok Taktode, Dilip Belurkar, Deepak Kamble, Mahesh Zanwar, and Bharat Bhosale.

Kavhekar emphasised that the decision was taken in the larger interest of the party and with the aim of maintaining organisational discipline and unity. He added that the BJP remains committed to ensuring a disciplined and coordinated campaign for the upcoming civic polls in Latur.