Jalgaon Civic Polls: 4,000 Staff Appointed, 167 Booths Marked Sensitive

Jalgaon: The Jalgaon Municipal Corporation administration has identified 142 buildings in various parts of the city for polling stations. Of these polling stations, 167 have been declared sensitive, and special attention will be given to them. Asha workers and NCC students will be deployed as volunteers to assist at the polling stations. Four thousand employees have been appointed for this election.

The administration has completed its planning for the municipal corporation elections, and polling stations have been established in 142 buildings in the city. All necessary basic facilities have been provided for voters at these locations, and 'Sakhi Booths' are being created to encourage and honour female voters. Over four thousand employees have been appointed for these tasks. This includes 3500 main election staff to conduct the election process and 500 employees for medical assistance.

Of the polling stations in the city, 167 have been declared sensitive. Ward 2 has the highest number with 27 sensitive polling stations, followed by Ward 10 with 23 and Ward 1 with 20 sensitive centres. Special attention will be given to all these sensitive centres. To ensure a smooth voting process, volunteers will be stationed in each building to assist voters. Asha workers and NCC students will be utilised for this purpose.

To ensure that the municipal corporation election is conducted peacefully, eviction orders have been issued against 13 individuals in the city. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinay Gosavi has issued these orders, and the action will be in effect from January 8th to 17th. Various organisations are conducting awareness programs and appeals to increase voter turnout in the city.