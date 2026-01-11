 Jalgaon Civic Polls: 4,000 Staff Appointed, 167 Booths Marked Sensitive
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon Civic Polls: 4,000 Staff Appointed, 167 Booths Marked Sensitive

Jalgaon Civic Polls: 4,000 Staff Appointed, 167 Booths Marked Sensitive

The Jalgaon Municipal Corporation administration has identified 142 buildings in various parts of the city for polling stations. Of these polling stations, 167 have been declared sensitive, and special attention will be given to them. Asha workers and NCC students will be deployed as volunteers to assist at the polling stations. Four thousand employees have been appointed for this election.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon Civic Polls: 4,000 Staff Appointed, 167 Booths Marked Sensitive |

Jalgaon: The Jalgaon Municipal Corporation administration has identified 142 buildings in various parts of the city for polling stations. Of these polling stations, 167 have been declared sensitive, and special attention will be given to them. Asha workers and NCC students will be deployed as volunteers to assist at the polling stations. Four thousand employees have been appointed for this election.

The administration has completed its planning for the municipal corporation elections, and polling stations have been established in 142 buildings in the city.  All necessary basic facilities have been provided for voters at these locations, and 'Sakhi Booths' are being created to encourage and honour female voters. Over four thousand employees have been appointed for these tasks. This includes 3500 main election staff to conduct the election process and 500 employees for medical assistance.

Of the polling stations in the city, 167 have been declared sensitive. Ward 2 has the highest number with 27 sensitive polling stations, followed by Ward 10 with 23 and Ward 1 with 20 sensitive centres. Special attention will be given to all these sensitive centres. To ensure a smooth voting process, volunteers will be stationed in each building to assist voters. Asha workers and NCC students will be utilised for this purpose.

Read Also
Jalgaon: Furious Women Stop Ex-Mayor's Campaign, Demand Work Before Votes
article-image

To ensure that the municipal corporation election is conducted peacefully, eviction orders have been issued against 13 individuals in the city. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinay Gosavi has issued these orders, and the action will be in effect from January 8th to 17th. Various organisations are conducting awareness programs and appeals to increase voter turnout in the city.

FPJ Shorts
Fake Birth Certificate Scams: Kurla, Mulund And Deonar Police Register Multiple Cases
Fake Birth Certificate Scams: Kurla, Mulund And Deonar Police Register Multiple Cases
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Gains Momentum as City Clubs Battle for Supremacy
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Gains Momentum as City Clubs Battle for Supremacy
'I Was Struggling For Life': Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns From Deadly Manja While Riding On Bike | VIDEO
'I Was Struggling For Life': Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns From Deadly Manja While Riding On Bike | VIDEO
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After Treatment For Bronchial Asthma
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After Treatment For Bronchial Asthma

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fire Breaks Out Near Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Rally In Bhosari During...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fire Breaks Out Near Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Rally In Bhosari During...

Ahead Of LMC Polls, BJP Suspends 18 Members For Six Years Over Indiscipline In Latur

Ahead Of LMC Polls, BJP Suspends 18 Members For Six Years Over Indiscipline In Latur

'Multidisciplinary Approach Needed To Study Post-Independence India': Prof. Rajeshwari Deshpande At...

'Multidisciplinary Approach Needed To Study Post-Independence India': Prof. Rajeshwari Deshpande At...

Jalgaon Civic Polls: 4,000 Staff Appointed, 167 Booths Marked Sensitive

Jalgaon Civic Polls: 4,000 Staff Appointed, 167 Booths Marked Sensitive

Haryana's Manoj Kumar Clinches Full Marathon At MVP Event In Nashik

Haryana's Manoj Kumar Clinches Full Marathon At MVP Event In Nashik