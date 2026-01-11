'Multidisciplinary Approach Needed To Study Post-Independence India': Prof. Rajeshwari Deshpande At Jalgaon Conference |

Jalgaon: While discussing the interplay of progress and challenges in the post-independence period, there is a need for research and study that goes beyond the confines of academic disciplines to understand the multifaceted reality of society, stated Prof. Rajeshwari Deshpande from Pune. She was speaking as the keynote speaker at a one-day multidisciplinary conference organised at Mulji Jetha College on Friday, January 9th.

The chief guest for the inauguration of the conference was Prof. Mrinalini Fadnavis, Educational Director of K.C.E. Society. The program was presided over by the college principal, Prof. S. N. Bharambe.

This conference was jointly organized by Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon and Mulji Jetha 'Autonomous' College, Jalgaon. Speaking at the conference on the topic 'Transformations in Post-Independence India: Achievements, Challenges and Future Directions', under the PM-Usha scheme of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, Prof. Rajeshwari Deshpande further said that, in the post-independence period, a mix of progress and challenges is observed.

Contemporary global events have a direct and indirect impact on society. However, most of our knowledge practices are still limited to the respective disciplines. If truly interdisciplinary initiatives, practices, research projects, and curricula are started to open up this knowledge system, it will certainly benefit everyone.

While expressing her views, she said that they are particularly happy to organise this program today. After India gained independence in 1947, a new era began, and India has developed by facing social and economic challenges and progressing on the path of democracy, industrialization, and scientific advancement.

The college's Vice-Principal was also present at the conference. Surekha Palve, Dean Prof. Bhupendra Kesur, Prof. Bhushan Kavimandan, Dr. Abdulqadir Arsiwala, and other dignitaries were present.

During this conference, the edited volume of research papers by the participating scholars was released. In the second session, Dr. Elizabeth Kanade (Pune), in the third session, Prof. Bhushan Chaudhary (Jalgaon), and in the fourth session, Prof. Anil Dongre, among other dignitaries, provided guidance.

This conference reviewed the social, economic, political, educational, and cultural transformations in post-independence India. Research papers on achievements in knowledge, challenges, and future directions were presented at this conference. Dr. Rajiv Pawar served as the conference coordinator, while Dr. Bhavana Manekar and Dr. Nishant Ghuge served as co-coordinators.

The introductory remarks were given by the coordinator Dr. Rajiv Pawar, and the program was conducted by Dr. Yogesh Mahale. The vote of thanks was given by Dr. Nishant Ghuge.