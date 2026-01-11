Haryana's Manoj Kumar Clinches Full Marathon At MVP Event In Nashik | Sourced (Representative Pic)

Nashik: The 10th National and 15th State-level MVP Marathon–2026, organised by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, was held on Sunday, January 11. Haryana’s Manoj Kumar, a soldier from the Indian Army, won the Full Marathon (42.195 km), while Kamalakar Laxman Deshmukh from Nashik district secured first place in the Half Marathon (21 km).

Despite the biting cold, the marathon began at 5:45 a.m., and the enthusiasm of the runners remained high throughout. The event witnessed participation from over 5,000 runners, ranging from young children to senior citizens, competing across 14 different categories.

The Full Marathon flagged off first in the presence of Olympic medalist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, Organising Committee Chairman and MVP Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar, President Dr. Sunil Dhikale, Vice President Vishwas More, Vice Chairman Devaram Mogal, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, Directors, Adv. Sandeep Gulve, Ravindra Devre, Dr. Sayajirao Gaikwad, Pravin Jadhav, Adv. Laxman Landge, Shivaji Gadakh, Amit Borse, Dr. Prasad Sonawane, Adv. R. K. Bachhav, Nandakumar Bankar, Krushnaji Bhagat, Vijay Pagar, Ramesh Pingale, Shobha Boraste, Shalnatayi Sonawane, Seva Director Dr. S. K. Shinde, Prof. C. D. Shinde, Jagannath Nimbalkar, and other dignitaries.

Full Marathon Results

1st: Manoj Kumar (Panipat, Haryana) – 2:20:27 – ₹1,51,000

2nd: Sikandar Chindu Tadakhe (Dindori, Nashik) – 2:24:49 – ₹1,00,000

3rd: Changdev Hiramann Late (Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra) – 2:24:50 – ₹75,000

Half Marathon Results

1st: Kamalakar Laxman Deshmukh (Nashik)

2nd: Raj Radheshyam Tiwari (Mumbai)

3rd: Rohit Verma (Rewari, Haryana)

Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar delivered the introductory address, while Dr. Kalpana Ahire welcomed the chief guests. Dr. Tushar Patil compered the programme, and Vishwasrao More, Vice President of MVP, proposed the vote of thanks.

Category-wise Winners (Top Three)

1) Full Marathon (42.195 km):

Manoj Kumar (Haryana), Sikandar Tadakhe (Nashik), Changdev Late (Ahilyanagar)

2) Half Marathon (21 km):

Kamalakar Deshmukh (Nashik), Raj Tiwari (Mumbai), Rohit Verma (Haryana)

3) Women Open (10 km):

Sakshi Kasbe, Priyanka Oksa, Rinki Pavra

4) Men Open (10 km):

Saurabh (Haryana), Kripashankar Kumar (Nashik), Atul Barde (Nashik)

(Other age-group results included Under-25, Under-19, Under-17, Under-14, 60+ Men, 35+ Women, and 2 km Open Fun Run categories.)