Pimpri-Chinchwad Shines In Swachh Survekshan 2023: Will PCMC Secure Top State Performer Title With Its 5-Star Rating |

Anticipation looms over Pimpri-Chinchwad as the city corporation and residents await the results of Swachh Survekshan 2023, a national cleanliness survey conducted for cities by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Notably, Pimpri-Chinchwad had secured the 19th position, in the cleanliness survey in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner has informed that the city achieved a remarkable feat by securing the position as one of the top performers and five-star status in the Central Government’s Swachh Survekshan campaign.

While sharing this information, Shekhar Singh, Commissioner, of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) credited this success to the collaborative efforts of various departments, particularly the health department of PCMC, emphasizing the pivotal role of civic participation in this achievement.

Historic achievement for Pimpri-Chinchwad

A historic achievement for Pimpri-Chinchwad city as it secures the prestigious awards for being a garbage-free city and a water-plus city for the first time.

This marks a significant milestone, with the Swachh Survey awarding the city a five-star rating for Waste-Free City and the highest Water Plus Award for being a Pollution-Free City, a feat not accomplished in the past seven years.

Having been ranked 19th in the last two years in the Swachh Survekshan, the civic body had been conducting awareness campaigns as well as penalising those caught violating rules such as spitting, dumping garbage, and littering in public places.

In 2022, Indore, the city of lakes and palaces, walked away with the Cleanest City title for the sixth consecutive year, in the ‘more than 1 lakh population’ category, while Surat was adjudged the second cleanest city, for the second time in a row. Navi Mumbai bagged the third spot.

This notable accomplishment in cleanliness has earned the city a prestigious national-level award. President Droupadi Murmu will present awards to the representatives of various cities during an event in New Delhi. The award ceremony for Swachh Survekshan 2023, being organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on January 11.

Under the comprehensive cleanliness survey conducted by the Central Government, cities nationwide were meticulously evaluated for their cleanliness levels, with citizens contributing their feedback online.